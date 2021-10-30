Carson Carmichael, Jr.

May 19, 1928 – October 16, 2021



Garner, North Carolina— Carson Carmichael, Jr., 93, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 16, 2021 following a lengthy period of declining health.

Carson was born on May 19, 1928 in Mullins, South Carolina. He was the son of Carson Carmichael, Sr. and Myrtle Weatherly Carmichael of Fork, South Carolina. He graduated from Lake View High School in 1945 and entered Clemson University that summer. Carson graduated from Clemson in 1948 with a B.S. degree in Agricultural Engineering.

Following graduation, Carson was employed by Appalachian Electric Power Company as an Industrial Power Sales Engineer in southwestern Virginia. In 1949, he met Rosemary Clarkston of Seminary, Virginia, who was a teacher at the high school in Clintwood, Virginia. The couple were wed on June 2, 1951 and were blessed to have a marriage lasting 70 years. While living in Abingdon, Virginia, they welcomed the birth of their only child, Carson Carmichael, III, on September 29, 1954.

From 1955-57, Carson was on active duty in the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, where he served as a Project Officer in the Wright Air Development Center. Following his active duty, he served in the Air Force Reserves, retiring with the rank of Major in 1973.

From 1957 until his retirement in 1991, Carson was employed by Carolina Power and Light Company (now Duke Energy Progress) in Raleigh, North Carolina. During his career with CP&L, he held positions in sales, engineering, and management, including Industrial Sales Manager, Energy Services Manager, and Joint Projects Manager.

Carson was a registered professional engineer in both North and South Carolina. He served as President and was a Life Member of the Raleigh Engineers Club and a Life Member of the Professional Engineers of North Carolina. He chaired committees of the Edison Electric Institute and the Southeastern Electric Exchange as well as being a committee member of the Electric Power Research Institute. Carson also was a member of the American Arbitration Association.

Carson was a charter member of the Garner Jaycees, the Garner Golden K Kiwanis Club (three term president), the Garner Country Club, and the Raleigh Capital City Club. He was also a member of the Clemson University Foundation President’s Club. During his retirement, Carson delivered Meals on Wheels for 19 years.

Carson was a dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church of Garner for 63 years. He served the church as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon, Elder, Clerk of the Session, and Trustee.

Following his retirement, Carson and Rosemary travelled extensively throughout the United States and Europe, as well as a trip to Siberia. Carson had a deep love of family, history, and genealogy. He tirelessly researched his ancestry, which resulted in the publication in 2003 of his book Some Carmichael and Weatherly Roots and Branches.

In addition to his parents, Carson was predeceased by his brother, Charles Francis Carmichael, and his sister, Dorita Carmichael Oliver.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Clarkston Carmichael; son, Carson Carmichael, III and wife, Deborah Murray Carmichael of Raleigh; grandson Neil McCall Carmichael (Tara) of Wilmington; grandson Davis Alexander Carmichael of Brevard; great- grandchildren Julia Katherine Carmichael and Carson John Carmichael of Wilmington; brother, John Daniel Carmichael and sister-in-law, Patricia Coleman Carmichael of Latta, South Carolina, and ten nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 1200 Benson Road, Garner, N.C. 27529. A funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church of Garner, 503 Lakeside Drive, Garner, N.C. 27529. Burial will immediately follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, N.C. 27603.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Garner Endowment Fund at the above address or to a charity of one’s choice.