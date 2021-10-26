SUMMONS, COMPLAINT AND LIS PENDENS

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

C/A NO: 2021CP1700226

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

Elise Fulmore, Plaintiff

vs. Elaine McLeod Burch; The Estate of Rowland McLeod; John Doe, representing all persons unknown claiming any legal or equitable interest, in the real property with Dillon County Tax Map Number 059-13-06-007; Jane Roe, representing any known or unknown minors, or persons under a legal disability, or persons serving in the military having or claiming to have any right, title, interest, or lien on or to the lands described herein; also, all other persons unknown, claiming any right, title, estate, interest in or lien upon the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants:

SUMMONS AND SUMMARY OF COMPLAINT AND ORDER APPOINTING GUARDIAN AD LITEM NISI

TO: THE DEFENDANTS Elaine McLeod Burch, The Estate of Rowland McLeod, John Doe, Jane Roe

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint on the subscriber at PO Box 1686, 204 North First Avenue, Dillon, SC 29536 within thirty (30) days from the service hereof, exclusive of such service; and in case of failure to do so, judgement by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the original Summons, Complaint and Lis Pendens were filed with the Clerk of court for Dillon County on June 18, 2021 for purposes of quieting title, as described in the Complaint.

SUMMARY OF COMPLAINT

Plaintiff seeks a declaration that Plaintiff has acquired title to certain property in Dillon County through adverse possession, a declaration quieting title in her favor and related relief. The property is described as follows: All those three certain pieces, parcels or lots of land, situate, lying and being partially in and partially outside of the Town of Dillon, in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, each fronting 25 feet on the south side of Beaufort Street and extending back a distance of 125 feet, and being shown as lots numbers 36, 37, 38 and 39 on a plat surveyed for Jackson Lumber Company, by W.M. Allen, Surveyor, dated December, 1925, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 3 at Page 4. Said plat and the recording therof is incorporated in and made a part of this description. This being the same property conveyed to Marion H. Kinon by deed of P. Travis Ford, as Master in Equity for Dillon County, dated October 6, 1960, and recorded in Deed Book 82 at Page 115A.

Tax Map No.: 059-13-06-004, 005, 006 and 007

s/E. Leary McKenzie, Attorney for the Plaintiff

McKenzie Law Firm PC

PO Box 1686

204 N. 1st Ave

Dillon, SC 29536

Phone: (843) 627-4235

Fax: (843) 773-2179

Email: [email protected]

October 25, 2021

Dillon, South Carolina

ORDER APPPOINTING GUARDIAN AD LITEM

It appearing unto the satisfaction of this Court upon reading Plaintiff’s Petition to Appoint Guardian ad Litem Nisi, and Laurel Ammons Hayes, Ammons & Hayes, Post Office Box 1245, Dillon, SC 29536, having consented to act as Guardian ad Litem Nisi and to represent the Defendants including all unknown persons with any right, title or interest in and to the real property located in Dillon County, South Carolina, and designated as Tax Map Nos.: 059-13-06-004, 005, 006 and 007, any unknown adults and those persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, all of them being classes designated under the fictitious names of John Doe and Jane Roe, hereinafter referred to as “Defendants,” and that the said Laurel Ammons Hayes, Esquire is a suitable and competent person to understand and protect the rights and interests of such Defendants and has no interest herein adverse to the interest of said Defendants and is not connected in business with the Plaintiff in this action or with their counsel.

IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED that the said Laurel Ammons Hayes, Ammons & Hayes, Post Office Box 1245, Dillon, SC 29536 be and she is hereby designated and appointed Guardian ad Litem Nisi for said Defendants and he is hereby authorized to appear in and defend such action on behalf of said Defendants and to protect their interests, unless said Defendants, or any of them, shall within thirty (30) days of the service of a copy of this Order upon them, exclusive of the day of service as herein provided, apply to this Court for the appointment of another competent and discreet individual of their choice to serve as Guardian ad Litem for them, for the purposes of this action. Upon the failure of such application, within the specified time, this Order shall automatically become final and absolute.

IT IS SO ORDERED.

s/Gwen T. Hyatt

Hon. Gwen T. Hyatt

Dillon, South Carolina

October 18, 2021