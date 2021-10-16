STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS; CASE NO. 2019-CP-17-00082; SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF FILING OF COMPLAINT

NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, PLAINTIFF vs. Troy Capital, LLC; Tabitha Palmer, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Lynne E. Campbell; Mack C. Campbell; Thomas Damon Grant, DEFENDANT(S.)

TO THE DEFENDANT(S) TABITHA PALMER, AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF LYNNE E. CAMPBELL; AND THOMAS DAMON GRANT ABOVE NAMED:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in the above entitled action, copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve copy of your answer upon the undersigned at their offices, 2712 Middleburg Drive, Suite 200, P.O. Box 2065, Columbia, South Carolina 29202, within thirty (30) days after service hereof upon you, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff in this action will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint, and judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

YOU WILL ALSO TAKE NOTICE that should you fail to Answer the foregoing Summons, the Plaintiff will move for a general Order of Reference of this cause to the Special Referee for Dillon County, which Order shall, pursuant to Rule 53(e) of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure, specifically provide that the said Special Referee is authorized and empowered to enter a final judgment in this cause.

TO MINOR(S) OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND/OR MINOR(S) UNDER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND THE PERSON WITH WHOM THE MINOR(S) RESIDES AND/OR TO PERSONS UNDER SOME LEGAL DISABILITY:

YOU ARE FURTHER SUMMONED AND NOTIFIED to apply for the appointment of a Guardian Ad Litem to represent said minor(s) within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, application for such appointment will be made by the Plaintiff(s) herein.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the original Complaint in the above entitled action was filed in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on February 20, 2019.

SCOTT AND CORLEY, P.A., By: _/s/Angelia J. Grant

Ronald C. Scott ([email protected]), SC Bar #4996

Reginald P. Corley ([email protected]), SC Bar #69453

Angelia J. Grant ([email protected]), SC Bar #78334

Allison E. Heffernan ([email protected]), SC Bar #68530

Matthew E. Rupert ([email protected]), SC Bar #100740

Louise M. Johnson ([email protected]), SC Bar #16586

H. Guyton Murrell ([email protected]), SC Bar #64134

Kevin T. Brown ([email protected]), SC Bar #64236

Jordan D. Beumer ([email protected]), SC Bar #104074

ATTORNEYS FOR THE PLAINTIFF

2712 Middleburg Drive, Suite 200

Columbia, SC 29204

803-252-3340