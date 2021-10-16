NOTICE TO ABSENT DEFENDANTS

STATE OF NEW JERSEY TO: AUNDRENA AVERY.

You are hereby summoned and required to serve upon Andrew P. Zacharda, Esquire, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 1235 Westlakes Drive, Suite 400, Berwyn, Pennsylvania 19312 an Answer to the Complaint filed in a civil action in which CESAR SANCHEZ (“Plaintiff”) is Plaintiff and WILLIE NELSON, individually, as Personal Representative for the Estate of Sue Neal Brown, Deceased, and as Trustee for Michael Wilson, AUNDRENA AVERY, EVA C. NELSON, individually, and as Personal Representative for the Estate of Major Nelson, Deceased, CATHY DANIELS-LEE, individually and as Administrator of the Estate of Mary Daniels a/k/a Mary Louise Brown Daniels, Deceased MARGARET GRANUTELLA a/k/a MARGARET GRANATELLA-HAND, RAFAEL GOMEZ and John and Jane Does 1-10, unknown heirs-at-law and next-of-kin of Sue Neal Brown, Deceased are defendants, pending in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Chancery Division, Essex County and bearing docket no. C-86-21, within thirty-five (35) days after the date of publication of this notice, exclusive of the date of publishing. If you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. You shall file your answer and proof of service in duplicate with the Superior Court Clerk, Chancery Division General Equity Part, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Justice Building, 495 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Newark, New Jersey 07103, in accordance with the Rules of Court. This action has been instituted for the purpose of quieting title to real property formerly owned by Sue Neal Brown, deceased, located at 90-92 Leslie Street, Newark, New Jersey, and identified as Tax Lot 47, Block 3042 on the Tax Map of the City of Newark. If you are unable to obtain an attorney, you may communicate with the New Jersey State Bar Association by calling (732) 249-5000. You may also contact the lawyer referral services of the County of Essex by calling (973) 622-6204. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may communicate with the Legal Services Office of the County of Essex by calling (973) 624-4500. You, AUNDRENA AVERY, are hereby made a party defendant to the above referenced action because you have or may claim to have some right, title, lien or other interest affecting 90-92 Leslie Street, Newark, New Jersey by virtue of ownership, inheritance, descent, intestacy, devise, dower, curtesy, mortgage, deed, or conveyance, entry of judgment or other legal or lawful right. The nature of which and the joined as defendants is set forth with particularity in the Complaint, a copy of which will be furnished to you upon request addressed to the attorneys for the Plaintiff at the above mentioned address. Dated: October 12, 2021 /s/ Michelle M. Smith, Michelle M. Smith, Clerk, Superior Court of New Jersey.