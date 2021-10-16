NOTICE OF SPECIAL REFEREE SALE

CIVIL ACTION NO.

BY VIRTUE OF A DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc. Prime Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass-through Certificates Series 2006-CL1 US Bank National Association As Trustee Successor in Interest to Bank of America National Association as Trustee Successor by Merger to Lassalle Bank, against Bonnie Cook McDowell, et al., the Special Referee for Dillon County, or his/her agent, will sell on November 1, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., at Dillon County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536, to the highest bidder: All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, containing 0.70 acres and shown and designated as Lot #1 on a Subdivision Survey for Ronald T. Gardner, Jr., prepared by William E. Hayes, P.L.S. on November 8, 2002 and duly recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 34 at Page 133, which plat is incorporated into this description by reference thereto. TMS Number: 088-00-00-182; PROPERTY ADDRESS: 444 Annie Lane, Latta, SC 29565; ALSO: 1995 Oakwood, VIN Number NONNC01129769. This being the same property conveyed to Bonnie Cook McDowell by deed of Ronald T. Gardner, Jr. and Ronnie M. Gardner, dated November 25, 2002, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on November 27, 2002, in Deed Book 365 at Page 300. RMS OF SALE: FOR CASH. The Special Referee will require a deposit of 5% of the bid amount in cash or certified funds, which is to be applied on the purchase price upon compliance with the bid. Interest on the balance of the bid at 5.375% shall be paid to the day of compliance. In case of noncompliance within 30 days, after the sale, the deposit of 5%

is to be forfeited and applied to Plaintiff’s judgment debt and the property re-advertised for sale upon the same terms at the risk of the former highest bidder. Purchaser to pay for deed recording fees and deed stamps. Deficiency judgment not being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. Should Plaintiff, Plaintiff’s attorney, or Plaintiff’s agent fail to appear on the day of sale, the property shall not be sold, but shall be re-advertised and sold at some convenient sales day thereafter when Plaintiff, Plaintiff’s attorney, or Plaintiff’s agent, is present. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and easements and restrictions of record. Any sale pursuant to this order is without warranty of any kind. Neither Plaintiff nor Court warrant title to any third-party purchaser. All third-party purchasers are made parties to this action and are deemed to have notice of all matters disclosed by the public record, including the status of title. See Ex parte Keller, 185 S.C. 283, 194 S.E. 15 (1937); Wells Fargo Bank, NA v. Turner, 378 S.C. 147, 662 S.E.2d 424 (Ct. App. 2008). Charles E. Curry, Special Referee for Dillon County, Dillon, South Carolina. FINKEL LAW FIRM, LLC., Post Office Box 71727, North Charleston, South Carolina, 29415; 843-577-5460; Attorneys for Plaintiff.