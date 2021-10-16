Notice of Sale Regarding Estate of Marion Hamilton

NOTICE OF SALE

Pursuant to an Order of the Dillon County Probate Court regarding the Estate of Marion Hamilton, Dillon County Probate File Number 2020-ES-17-0040, the below described property will be sold to the highest at public auction at the Dillon County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street, Dillon, SC, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. The property to be sold is described as follows: All that certain piece, parcel of lot of land, situate, lying and being in the City of Dillon, County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, and being shown as Lots Numbers 26 and 27 on a survey for J.A. Taylor by M.M. Monroe, Surveyor, dated December 8, 1937, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 3 Page 92. Said property is bounded on the north and northwest by East Reaves Avenue; on the east by U.S. Highway 301; on the south by property of McKenzie Rentals; and on the west by lot of Carroll Hamilton. Also: A 1990 Fleetwood/herit 56X28 Mobile Home, ID # 6804CFLK 56AB05217HE. For derivation see deed book 146 at page 207. TERMS OF SALE: The property will be sold to the highest bidder. The buyer will be required to pay a deposit of five (5%) of the bid and the balance shall be due within twenty (20) days after the sale.. In the event the high bidder defaults he or she will forfeit the deposit and the property will be sold on another sales day after legal advertisement. This sale is subject to taxes, easements and any restrictions of record. The buyer will be required to pay for the deed preparation, deed stamps and recording. The buyer will also be required to pay the 2021 Dillon County property taxes.

S/ Charles Curry.

Charles E. Curry, Attorney for the Estate of Marion Hamilton

P.O. Box 191, Dillon, S.C. 29536