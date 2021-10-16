NOTICE OF SALE CIVIL ACTION NO. 2021-CP-17-00176 BY VIRTUE of the decree heretofore granted in the case of: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC vs. Kamal Bess, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Onzalow Bethea, deceased; Kamal Bess; The United States of America, acting by and through its agency, The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, South Carolina, will sell on November 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM, or on another date, thereafter as approved by the Court, at the Courthouse, City of Dillon, State of South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF DILLON, STATE OF SOUTH CAROUNA, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OR LOT OF LAND LOCATED IN CARVER HALL, CARMICHAEL TOWNSHIP, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, DESIGNATED AS LOT NUMBER TEN (10) ON A MAP OF PROPERTY DATED OCTOBER 20, 1969, REVISED MARCH 1971, AND MADE BY MARTIN CRAIG MOODY, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK TWELVE (12) AT PAGE FORTY (40) IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA.

AND ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OR LOT OF LAND LOCATED IN CARVER HALL, CARMICHAEL TOWNSHIP, DILLON COUNTY, STATE OF SOUTH CAROUNA, DESIGNATED AS LOT NUMBER NINE (9) ON A MAP OF PROPERTY DATED OCTOBER 20, 1969, MADE BY MARTIN CRAIG MOODY, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 12, AT PAGE 40, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA.

TAX PARCEL ID NO.: 041-00∑00-050, COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 504 EVERS DRIVE, DILLON, SC 29536. HOWEVER, BY SHOWING THIS ADDRESS NO ADDITIONAL COVERAGE IS PROVIDED

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY (LOT NUMBER 10) CONVEYED TO ONZALOW BETHEA FROM JOHN J. BENDER, RUTH M. FORE, AND PAUL H. LIVINGSTON, AS TRUSTEES FOR FREDERIC R. SCHAFER TRUST BY DECLARATION OF HEIRSHIP DATED DECEMBER 27, 1976 AND RECORDED DECEMBER 30, 1976 AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF DILLON COUNTY, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA IN BOOK 146, PAGE 398.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY (LOT NUMBER 9) CONVEYED TO ONZALOW BETHEA FROM JOHN J. BENDER, RUTH M. FORE, AND PAUL H. LIVINGSTON, AS TRUSTEES FOR FREDERIC R. SCHAFER TRUST BY DEED DATED APRIL 9, 1976 AND RECORDED APRIL 12, 1976 AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF DILLION COUNTY, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA IN BOOK 143, PAGE 515.

CURRENT ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 504 Evers Drive, Dillon, SC 29536, TMS: 041-00-00-050. TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to the purchase price in case of compliance, but in the case of non-compliance to be forfeited and first applied to the costs incurred by the Plaintiff related to the sale and the balance then applied to the Plaintiff?s debt in a manner suitable to the Plaintiff. Should the last and highest bidder fail to comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day. No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding shall not remain open after the date of sale and shall be final on that date, and compliance with the bid may be made immediately. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on the Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the balance of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 2.94% per annum. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions, easements and restrictions of record and any other senior encumbrances.

In the event an agent of Plaintiff does not appear at the time of sale, the within property shall be withdrawn from sale and sold at the next available sales date upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or such terms as may be set forth in a supplemental order.

Robert E. Lee, Special Referee for Dillon County.

Brock & Scott, PLLC

3800 Fernandina Road, Suite 110

Columbia, SC 29210

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Phone 803-454-3540

Fax 803-454-3541