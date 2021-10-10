Coroner Releases Names Of People Killed In Shooting Incidents

BREAKING NEWS!

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley has released the names of two people killed in separate incidents this weekend:

–Gregory Covington, a 32-year-old black male, was involved in a shooting incident in the county on Friday. The body will be sent for an autopsy in Charleston to determine the manner and cause of death.

–Zenna Ann Bethea, a 26-year-old black female from Dillon. was involved in a shooting incident in the city. The body will be sent for an autopsy in Charleston to determine the manner and cause of death.