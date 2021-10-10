BREAKING NEWS!
Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley has released the names of two people killed in separate incidents this weekend:
–Gregory Covington, a 32-year-old black male, was involved in a shooting incident in the county on Friday. The body will be sent for an autopsy in Charleston to determine the manner and cause of death.
–Zenna Ann Bethea, a 26-year-old black female from Dillon. was involved in a shooting incident in the city. The body will be sent for an autopsy in Charleston to determine the manner and cause of death.
Coroner Releases Names Of People Killed In Shooting Incidents
