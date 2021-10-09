Sherry Causey Retires From CareSouth In Lake View

LAKE VIEW—Sherry R. Causey, FNP-C, will always be remembered by her patients and staff as a provider who wanted the best for them in all circumstances. After 19 years of service with CareSouth Carolina in the Lake View area, Causey will be retiring.



Causey began her journey in the health care profession in 1981 after graduating with her Associate’s Degree in Nursing from the University of South Carolina. She would go on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the Medical University of South Carolina, Masters in Nursing Core Courses & Nursing at East Carolina University and a Post-Masters Family Nurse Practitioner Certificate at East Carolina University.

“I’ve always wanted to be a nurse,” Causey said. “I’ve enjoyed most just being able to be around my staff and patients. They are like my family. Many of our staff have been together with me for all 19 years and I couldn’t have asked for a better team.”



Working in a rural health care setting, Causey said she has enjoyed getting to take extra time to get to know her patients on a personal level. “I grew up as a farmer’s daughter and I like being able to talk with you about your family and to talk with patients about ‘real life,’” Causey said. “I think it’s very important to get to know your patient so they feel more comfortable with you and know that you care about them.”

Causey has also held several other positions including Family Nurse Practitioner at Kinston Medical; Lead Instructor in the Practical Nursing Program at Lenoir Community College; Policy and Procedure Coordinator at Home Health and Hospice; State of South Carolina Home Health Nurse; In-Service Director of Nursing at Mullins Hospital; State of South Carolina Departmental Health Mental Health Nurse; Staff Nurse at Florence Dialysis, English Park Hospital and Marion Memorial Hospital.



As she moves on to the next stage, Causey said she is looking forward to spending time with her family but will certainly miss her patients and the CareSouth Carolina staff members that she has gotten to build relationships with over nearly two decades.“I don’t know what I’m going to do with myself, I’ve been working for a long time,” Causey said. “It’s going to be different and I’m definitely going to miss a lot of the people here, but I’m also very fortunate to be able to retire and to spend more time with my family.”