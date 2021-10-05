Fire Prevention Week: Test Smoke Alarms Now

SOUTH CAROLINA, October 4, 2021 — This Fire Prevention Week (October 3-9), the American Red Cross of South Carolina urges you to test your smoke alarms and practice your two-minute escape drill before the threat of home fires increases with cold weather.

“Every day, people’s lives are devastated by home fires — a threat that’s increasing as winter approaches,” said Rod Tolbert, Chief Executive Officer of the Red Cross of South Carolina. “Help keep your family safe now by testing your smoke alarms and practicing your two-minute fire escape drill.”

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY

During Fire Prevention Week, test your smoke alarms and practice your two-minute home fire escape drill — the amount of time that experts say you may have to get out before it’s too late. Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like and talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information.

-Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and change the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.

-Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced.

-Include at least two ways to exit every room in your home in your escape plan.

-Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark, where everyone knows to meet.

-Tailor your escape plan to everyone’s needs in your household. If you are deaf or hard of hearing, install strobe light and bed-shaker alarms to help alert you to a fire.

If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help. Contact your local Red Cross for help. Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, smoke alarm installations are limited to where they’re safe to do so.

PREPARING NOW CAN SAVE YOUR LIFE

Since October 2014, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign with community partners has saved at least 1,048 lives — including 78 in South Carolina — by educating families about fire safety, helping them create escape plans, and installing free smoke alarms in high-risk areas. In South Carolina, Red Cross volunteers and partners have installed more than 87,000 alarms and helped make more than 26,000 households safer. To learn more about the campaign and how you can get involved, visit redcross.org/HomeFires.