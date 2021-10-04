‘Painting Through Your Grief’ For Grieving Parents Event Planned

PAINTING THROUGH YOUR GRIEF FOR GRIEVING PARENTS

The Marlboro-Dillon Union in collaboration with Agape Hospice will be sponsoring Painting Through Your Grief for parents grieving the death of a child or children. The event will be held on Saturday, October 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the Berea Convention Center. There is a cost to cover painting supplies and lunch. For more information please contact Doris B. Smith at 843-624-1648. The last day to register is October 13th.