NOTICE OF SALE

C/A No: 2018-CP-17-00171 BY VIRTUE OF A DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of First Bank vs. Heather M Moore; Discover Bank I the undersigned as Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on October 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM, at the County Court House, Dillon County, South Carolina, to the highest bidder: Legal Description and Property Address: ALL THAT CERTAIN piece, parcel or lot of land situate, lying and being in the County and State aforesaid, containing .57 acres, as is shown and designated as Lot #1 on a Closing Survey for Phillip D. Evans and Jennifer Davis in the Oak Grove Community, prepared by William E. Hayes, P. L. S., on March 13, 2000; said plat is duly recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 30 at Page 144. Also, reference more recent plat prepared for Kathy Sessions by William E. Hayes, P.L.S., dated March 5, 2008 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 40 at Page 124. The said lot herein described measures and is bounded as follows, to wit On the North, measuring 138.79 feet, by State Road S-17-425; on the East, measuring 200 feet by land of Dorothy Hatchell; on the South, measuring . 112.90 feet, by other land of Bryan R. Jordan and Janice M. Jordan; and on the West, measuring 199.73 feet, by Lot #2 owned by Bryan R. Jordan and Janice M. Jordan. For a more complete description as to metes, courses and distances, reference is made to the above mentioned survey.” THIS BEING the same property conveyed unto Heather M. Moore by virtue of a Deed from James Hamilton dated September 27, 2011 and recorded September 27, 2011 in Book 501 at Page 235 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina. 258 Pocosin Road, Latta, SC 29565, TMS# 088-00-00-151. TERMS OF SALE: For cash. Interest at the current rate of Six and 190/1000 (6.190%) to be paid on balance of bid from date of sale to date of compliance. The purchaser to pay for papers and stamps, and that the successful bidder or bidders, other than the Plaintiff therein, will, upon the acceptance of his or her bid, deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County a certified check or cash in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of bid on said premises at the sale as evidence of good faith in bidding, and subject to any resale of said premises under Order of this Court; and in the event the said purchaser or purchasers fail to comply with the terms of sale within Thirty (30) days, the Special Referee shall forthwith resell the said property, after the due notice and advertisement, and shall continue to sell the same each subsequent sales day until a purchaser, who shall comply with the terms of sale, shall be obtained, such sales to be made at the risk of the former purchaser. As a personal or deficiency judgment is demanded, the bidding will remain open for a period of thirty (30) days pursuant to the S.C. Code Ann. Section 15-39-720 (1976). If the Plaintiff or the Plaintiff’s representative does not appear at the above-described sale, then the sale of the property will be null, void, and of no force and effect. In such event, the sale will be rescheduled for the next available sales day. Plaintiff may waive any of its rights, including its right to a deficiency judgment, prior to sale. Sold subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record.

Harry R. Easterling, Jr.

Special Referee for Dillon County

Dillon, South Carolina

Hutchens Law Firm LLP

P.O. Box 8237, Columbia, SC 29202, 803-726-2700