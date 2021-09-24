PHOTO GALLERY: Taste Of Dillon County 2021

The Dillon County Chamber of Commerce’s Taste of Dillon County was held at the Twin Lakes Country Club on Tuesday, August 31 featuring a number of local vendors.

Guests from throughout the Pee Dee area got to enjoy a variety of delicious foods from sweets, to soups, to meats, and more while learning more about those who were there to serve there to showcase their cooking talents.

There were also vendors showing their woodcrafts, soaps, candles, and more. Many people were in attendance at the event.

