Mount Calvary Baptist Hears From Gideons, Holds Deacon Ordination

Kay McGirt of the Dillon Camp of Gideons was the guest speaker for the morning worship service at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday, August 29.

The Gideons International is an Association of Christian business and professional men and their wives dedicated to telling people about Jesus through sharing personally and by providing Bibles and New Testaments. While the Gideons are known worldwide for their work with hotels, the Gideons predominantly share Scriptures in schools and colleges, prisons and jails, hospitals, and medical offices.

Mount Calvary Baptist held the Deacon Ordination of Brent Hasty on Sunday, August 29, at the 6:00 p.m. service.

After a congregational hymn, Rev. Harold Cooke welcomed everyone and had prayer followed by the introduction of Brent Hasty, candidate. Brent Hasty was recommended by the Presbytery. Next in the service was the charge to the candidate and his vows, then the charge to the church. Special music was provided by Gene Tanner. The Laying on of Hands by all Deacons present was next followed by the Prayer of Dedication. The Presentation of the Ordination Certificate was given to Brent.

An invitation was given and the Benediction including a prayer was offered.

A reception followed in the Mount Calvary Fellowship Hall. Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon.



Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald





