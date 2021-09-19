Pee Dee COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics And COVID-19 Testing (Sept. 20-26, 2021)

COLUMBIA–DHEC is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Pee Dee Region (Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties).

Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator

Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest

Vaccination Update

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. They reduce people’s risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.

A third dose of mRNA vaccine is authorized for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals, which are people with weakened immune systems.

COVID-19 Booster Shots Coming this Fall.

Although CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time, HHS has announced a plan to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots this fall.

The FDA and CDC are examining the data to determine the optimal timing of a booster. If you get a booster too soon after your second shot you may not get the best immune response.

More vaccine information can be found on scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

DHEC Vaccine Clinics

COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won’t pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110. Pfizer now offered at all locations.

Monday, September 20, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Dr., Florence, SC 29501

Monday, September 20, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Anchor Baptist Church, 3300 Hwy. 50, Little River, SC 29566

Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440

Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Tuesday September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

Tuesday, September 21, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Windy Hill Fire Station #1, 103 N. Williamson Rd., Florence, SC 29506

Tuesday, September 21, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church, 937 Green Sea Rd. S., Loris, SC 29569

Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct. Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

Wednesday, September 22, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Francis Marion University Smith Student Center, 4822 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29506

Wednesday, September 22, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., De Laine Community Center, 5400 Cane Savannah Rd., Sumter, SC 29168

Wednesday, September 22, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., First Assembly of God, 331 Saint James St., Georgetown, SC 29440

Wednesday, September 22, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Faith PCA Myrtle Beach, 805 79th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

Thursday, September 23, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Latta Baptist Church, 202 N. Marion St., Latta, SC 29565

Thursday, September 23, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Northgate Baptist Church, 1217 N. Ebenezer Rd., Florence, SC 29501

Thursday, September 23, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Crabtree Memorial Gym, 1004 Crabtree Ln., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440

Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

Friday, September 24, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Georgetown Baptist Church, 600 David W. Ray Dr., Georgetown, SC 29440

Saturday, September 25, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., FAVOR (Faces and Voices of Recovery) @ Timrod Park 400, Timrod Park Dr., Florence, SC 29501

Saturday, September 25, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 155 Wall St., Sumter, SC 29150

Sunday, September 26, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 9561 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Andrews, SC 29510

Community Partner Vaccine Clinics

Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.

Free COVID-19 Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. Information for non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

There continues to be a high rate of COVID-19 disease transmission in communities across our state. See CDC’s current recommendations for who should get tested for COVID-19.