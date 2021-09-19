Pee Dee COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics And COVID-19 Testing (Sept. 20-26, 2021)

COLUMBIA–DHEC is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Pee Dee Region (Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties).
Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator
Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest
Vaccination Update
COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. They reduce people’s risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.
A third dose of mRNA vaccine is authorized for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals, which are people with weakened immune systems.
COVID-19 Booster Shots Coming this Fall.
Although CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time, HHS has announced a plan to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots this fall.
The FDA and CDC are examining the data to determine the optimal timing of a booster. If you get a booster too soon after your second shot you may not get the best immune response.
More vaccine information can be found on scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.
DHEC Vaccine Clinics
COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won’t pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110. Pfizer now offered at all locations.
Monday, September 20, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Dr., Florence, SC 29501
Monday, September 20, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Anchor Baptist Church, 3300 Hwy. 50, Little River, SC 29566
Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440
Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Monday, September 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
Tuesday September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556
Tuesday, September 21, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Windy Hill Fire Station #1, 103 N. Williamson Rd., Florence, SC 29506
Tuesday, September 21, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church, 937 Green Sea Rd. S., Loris, SC 29569
Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct. Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
Wednesday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556
Wednesday, September 22, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Francis Marion University Smith Student Center, 4822 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29506
Wednesday, September 22, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., De Laine Community Center, 5400 Cane Savannah Rd., Sumter, SC 29168
Wednesday, September 22, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., First Assembly of God, 331 Saint James St., Georgetown, SC 29440
Wednesday, September 22, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Faith PCA Myrtle Beach, 805 79th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
Thursday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556
Thursday, September 23, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Latta Baptist Church, 202 N. Marion St., Latta, SC 29565
Thursday, September 23, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Northgate Baptist Church, 1217 N. Ebenezer Rd., Florence, SC 29501
Thursday, September 23, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Crabtree Memorial Gym, 1004 Crabtree Ln., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440
Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Friday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
Friday, September 24, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Georgetown Baptist Church, 600 David W. Ray Dr., Georgetown, SC 29440
Saturday, September 25, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., FAVOR (Faces and Voices of Recovery) @ Timrod Park 400, Timrod Park Dr., Florence, SC 29501
Saturday, September 25, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 155 Wall St., Sumter, SC 29150
Sunday, September 26, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 9561 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Andrews, SC 29510
Community Partner Vaccine Clinics
Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.
Free COVID-19 Testing
DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. Information for non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
There continues to be a high rate of COVID-19 disease transmission in communities across our state. See CDC’s current recommendations for who should get tested for COVID-19.