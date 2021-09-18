Bread Of Life: Take Time To Tell God Thank You

This devotional is from Rev. Rickey L. Stuckey, Pastor of the Dillon Parish

1 Thessalonians 5:18 NKJV- 18 in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.

Take Time to Tell God Thank You

My brothers and sisters in Christ… you and I serve a God who loves us so much that early this morning, He allowed grace and mercy to wake us up to see another day. All the people that were not outside sleeping on a cardboard box but slept in a bed with a roof over your heads, and food to eat should be telling God thank you.

If you have shoes to put on our feet and clothes to put on our back, cars, and trucks to take you where you desire to go. If you are in this category, you are blessed because somebody else don’t have none of these things and somebody somewhere did not wake up this morning. Somebody’s family got to make funeral arrangements…but God gave us another day…God gave us another chance to make it right…Oh, I do believe that we are blessed this morning…You see, we have become so use to being bless that we sometimes take it for granite… we act like we are supposed to have all the things we have….but if it had not been for the Lord on our side you and I would not even be here to have anything. Everything we have is going to one day be left behind for our children to fuss and fight over…because I’ve yet to see a hearse pulling a U-Haul…even the life we living right now is nothing but borrowed time…For, from dust you came and to dust you shall return…that means that none of us need to be going around acting like we more than somebody else because all of us are made from dust, we are not even dirt but we’re dust…and we all need to be telling God Thank you because somebody always have it worse than we do.

Today is the perfect day to pray for others who are having difficult times, because one day it could come our way. Always Take Time to Tell God Thank You.