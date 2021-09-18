Precious baby girl Blakely Grae Rogers, 3 months old, passed away peacefully at McLeod Medical Center-Dillon Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was born in Dillon on June 17, 2021, and was the daughter of Brandi Nicole Rogers.

When Blakely was born, she became the center of attention for family and friends, bringing joy and happiness to everyone around her. Her sweet smile and cooing fascinated her young brothers and sister who thought she was trying to talk to them. They were always kissing her on her forehead, telling her how much they loved her.

Services will be held in the Chapel of Cooper Funeral Home Friday, September 17. Visitation will begin at 3:00 P.M. followed by the funeral at 4:00 P.M. officiated by Pastor Jamie Arnette. Burial is at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Blakely is survived by her mother, brothers, Ellison Hood Moore and Sullivan John Rogers; sister, Gracelyn Ellenette Rogers; great-grandmother, Annette Hood; aunts, Jodi (David) Hayes, Heather Williamson, and Christian Rogers, and special “aunt” Brianna and Haley Hayes. Blakely was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lynette Hood Rogers, uncle, John Hood, and great father, Johnny Hood.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.