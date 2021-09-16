STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

COUNTY OF DILLON DOCKET NO. 2021CP1700340

US Bank Trust National Association, not in its Individual Capacity but Solely as Owner Trustee for VRMTG Asset Trust,

Plaintiff,

SUMMONS

Deficiency Judgment Waived

v.

Milton Henson; Eleanor German; Mitchell Henson; Mack O. Henson; Debra Ann Henson; Valerie Martin; Helen Williamson f/k/a Helen Simms; Elijah Blue, Jr.; Dartisha Henson; Michael Leon Henson; Any Heirs-At-Law or Devisees of Tommy Lee Henson, Deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons entitled to claim through them; all unknown persons with any right, title or interest in the real estate described herein; also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as John Doe; and any unknown minors or persons under a disability being a class designated as Richard Roe;

Defendant(s).

(016831-00181)

TO THE DEFENDANT(S): Any Heirs-At-Law or Devisees of Tommy Lee Henson, Deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons entitled to claim through them; all unknown persons with any right, title or interest in the real estate described herein; also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as John Doe; and any unknown minors or persons under a disability being a class designated as Richard Roe.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend by answering the Complaint in this foreclosure action on property located at 3204 Stackhouse Rd, Latta, SC 29565, being designated in the county tax records as TMS# 121-05-00-059, of which a copy is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer on the subscribers at their offices, 1221 Main Street, 14th Floor, Post Office Box 100200, Columbia, South Carolina, 29202-3200, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; except that the United States of America, if named, shall have sixty (60) days to answer after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to do so, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

TO MINOR(S) OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND/OR MINOR(S) UNDER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND THE PERSON WITH WHOM THE MINOR(S) RESIDES AND/OR TO PERSONS UNDER SOME LEGAL DISABILITY: YOU ARE FURTHER SUMMONED AND NOTIFIED to apply for the appointment of a Guardian Ad Litem within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons upon you. If you fail to do so, Plaintiff will apply to have the appointment of the Guardian ad Litem Nisi, Warren R. Herndon, Jr., Woodward Cothran & Herndon, 218 E. Main Street, Suite 2, Lexington, SC 29072, made absolute.

NOTICE

TO THE DEFENDANTS: Any Heirs-At-Law or Devisees of Tommy Lee Henson, Deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons entitled to claim through them; all unknown persons with any right, title or interest in the real estate described herein; also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as John Doe; and any unknown minors or persons under a disability being a class designated as Richard Roe,

YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Summons and Complaint, of which the foregoing is a copy of the Summons, were filed with the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina on August 30, 2021.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE INTERVENTION

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT pursuant to the South Carolina Supreme Court Administrative Order 2011-05-02-01, you may have a right to Foreclosure Intervention.

To be considered for any available Foreclosure Intervention, you may communicate with and otherwise deal with the Plaintiff through its law firm, Rogers Townsend, LLC.

Rogers Townsend, LLC represents the Plaintiff in this action. Our law firm does not represent you. Under our ethical rules, we are prohibited from giving you any legal advice.

You must submit any requests for Foreclosure Intervention consideration within 30 days from the date you are served with this Notice. IF YOU FAIL, REFUSE, OR VOLUNTARILY ELECT NOT TO PARTICIPATE IN FORECLOSURE INTERVENTION, THE FORECLOSURE ACTION MAY PROCEED.

s/Clark Dawson

Rogers Townsend, LLC

ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF

John J. Hearn (SC Bar # 6635), [email protected]

Brian P. Yoho (SC Bar #73516), [email protected]

Clark Dawson (SC Bar# 101714), [email protected]

1221 Main Street, 14th Floor Post Office Box 100200 (29202)

Columbia, SC 29201 (803) 744-4444

Columbia, South Carolina

ORDER APPOINTING GUARDIAN AD LITEM NISI

Deficiency Judgment Waived

It appearing to the satisfaction of the Court, upon reading the Motion for the appointment of Warren R. Herndon, Jr. as Guardian Ad Litem Nisi for any unknown minors and persons who may be under a disability, it is

ORDERED that, pursuant to Rule 17, SCRCP, Warren R. Herndon, Jr., be and hereby is appointed Guardian Ad Litem Nisi on behalf of all unknown minors and all unknown persons under a disability, all of whom may have or may claim to have some interest in or claim to the real property commonly known as 3204 Stackhouse Rd, Latta, SC 29565; that Warren R. Herndon, Jr. is empowered and directed to appear on behalf of and represent said Defendant(s), unless the said Defendant(s), or someone on their behalf, shall within thirty (30) days after service of a copy hereof as directed, procure the appointment of a Guardian or Guardians Ad Litem for the said Defendant(s), and it is

FURTHER ORDERED that a copy of this Order shall forthwith be served upon the said Defendant(s) Any Heirs-At-Law or Devisees of Tommy Lee Henson, Deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons entitled to claim through them; all unknown persons with any right, title or interest in the real estate described herein; also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as John Doe; and any unknown minors or persons under a disability being a class designated as Richard Roe, .by publication thereof in the The Herald, a newspaper of general circulation in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, once a week for three (3) consecutive weeks, together with the Summons in the above entitled action.

S/ Gwen T. Hyatt by KMJ

Clerk of Court for Dillon County

Dillon, South Carolina

9/15/2021

FIRST AMEMDED LIS PENDENS

Deficiency Judgment Waived

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an action has been or will be commenced in this Court upon complaint of the above-named Plaintiff against the above-named Defendant(s) for the foreclosure of a certain mortgage of real estate given by Odell Henson and Arnetha Henson to Commercial Credit Corporation dated July 25, 1997, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on July 29, 1997, in Mortgage Book 377 at Page 154. This mortgage was assigned to Citifinancial Servicing, LLC, by assignment dated May 16, 2017, and recorded May 30, 2017, in Book 812 at Page 192, to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, by assignment dated May 16, 2017, and recorded May 30, 2017, in Book 812 at Page 198, to Bayview Dispositions IVA, LLC, by assignment dated December 18, 2019, and recorded February 20, 2020, in Book 874 at Page 196, to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. by assignment dated December 18, 2019, and recorded February 20, 2020, in Book 874 at Page 197, and to US Bank Trust National Association, not in its Individual Capacity but Solely as Owner Trustee for VRMTG Asset Trust, by assignment dated June 9, 2021, and recorded July 13, 2021, in Book 921 at Page 78. This loan is subject to a Loan Modification Agreement dated March 22, 2019.

The premises covered and affected by the said mortgage and by the foreclosure thereof were, at the time of the making thereof and at the time of the filing of this notice, described as follows:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE, PARCEL, OR LOT OF LAND, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF DILLON, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, AND BEING SHOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT #1 ON A MAP OF FLOYDALE DEVELOPMENT, SURVEYED FOR KEVER BENTON BY LIND SURVEYING COMPANY, DATED MAY 6, 1970, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY IN PLAT BOOK 11 AT PAGE 40.

This being the same property conveyed to Odell Henson and Arnetha P. Henson as tenants in common with an indestructible right of survivorship by deed of Kever Benton dated and recorded January 11, 1971, in Book 122 at Page 82 in the Register of Deeds’ Office for Dillon County. Odell Henson died on October 2, 1998, vesting his interest in the subject property in Arnetha P. Henson, as the surviving co-tenant. Arnetha P. Henson died testate on February 19, 2016, leaving the subject property to her devisees, namely Milton Henson, Tommy Lee Henson, Mitchell Henson, Mack O. Henson, Debra Ann Henson, Eleanor German, Valerie Martin, Helen Williamson f/k/a Helen Simms, Priscilla Blue (predeceased), Elijah Blue, Jr., Dartisha Henson, and Michael Leon Henson, as is more fully preserved in the Probate Records for Dillon County in Case No. 2016-ES-17-00089 and also in the Deed of Distribution dated and recorded October 11, 2017, in Book 616 at Page 190. Subsequently, Tommy Lee Henson died intestate on July 18, 2021, leaving his interest in the subject property to his heirs or devisees.

Property Address:

3204 Stackhouse Rd

Latta, SC 29565

TMS# 121-05-00-059

s/Clark Dawson

Rogers Townsend, LLC

ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF

John J. Hearn (SC Bar # 6635), [email protected]

Brian P. Yoho (SC Bar #73516), [email protected]

Clark Dawson (SC Bar# 101714), [email protected]

1221 Main Street, 14th Floor

Post Office Box 100200 (29202)

Columbia, SC 29201 (803) 744-4444

Columbia, South Carolina