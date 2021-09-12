Pee Dee COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics and Testing (September 13-19, 2021)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Pee Dee Region (Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties).
Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator
Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest
Vaccination Update
COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. They reduce people’s risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19, and they’re our best shot to end this pandemic.
A third dose of mRNA vaccine is authorized for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals, which are people with weakened immune systems.
COVID-19 Booster Shots Coming this Fall.
Although CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time, HHS has announced a plan to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots this fall.
The FDA and CDC are examining the data to determine the optimal timing of a booster. If you get a booster too soon after your second shot you may not get the best immune response.
More vaccine information can be found on scdhec.gov/vaxfacts
DHEC Vaccine Clinics
COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won’t pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110.
Monday, September 13, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, 215 Old Georgetown Rd., Manning, SC 29102
Monday, September 13, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
Monday, September 13, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
Monday, September 13, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
Monday, September 13, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
Monday, September 13, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
Monday September 13, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440
Monday, September 13, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
Monday September 13, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
Monday, September 13, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
Monday, September 13, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
Monday, September 13, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
Monday, September 13, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Monday, September 13, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556
Tuesday, September 14, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
Tuesday, September 14, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
Tuesday, September 14, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
Tuesday, September 14, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
Tuesday, September 14, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
Tuesday, September 14, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
Tuesday, September 14, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
Tuesday, September 14, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
Tuesday, September 14, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
Tuesday, September 14, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
Tuesday, September 14, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
Tuesday, September 14, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Tuesday, September 14, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
Tuesday, September 14, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556
Tuesday, September 14, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Abundant Life Church, 3030 S. Irby St., Florence, SC 29505
Tuesday, September 14, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Caravelle Resort, 6900 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Tuesday, September 14, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Georgetown City Fire Department, 2900 S. Fraser St., Georgetown, SC 29440
Wednesday, September 15, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
Wednesday, September 15, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
Wednesday, September 15, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
Wednesday, September 15, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
Wednesday, September 15, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
Wednesday, September 15, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
Wednesday, September 15, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
Wednesday, September 15, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
Wednesday, September 15, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
Wednesday, September 15, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct. Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
Wednesday, September 15, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
Wednesday, September 15, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Wednesday, September 15, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
Wednesday, September 15, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556
Wednesday, September 15, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Francis Marion University Smith Student Center, 4822 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29506
Wednesday, September 15, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Caravelle Resort, 6900 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Wednesday, September 15, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Cherryvale Community Center, 4343 Confederate Rd., Sumter, SC 29154
Thursday, September 16, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
Thursday, September 16, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
Thursday, September 16, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
Thursday, September 16, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
Thursday, September 16, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
Thursday, September 16, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
Thursday, September 16, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
Thursday, September 16, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
Thursday, September 16, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
Thursday, September 16, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
Thursday, September 16, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
Thursday, September 16, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Thursday, September 16, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
Thursday, September 16, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556
Thursday, September 16, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Always Caring Home Care, 821 W. Lucas St., Florence, SC 29501
Thursday, September 16, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Ocean Creek Resort, 10600 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Thursday, September 16, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Maple Baptist Church, 4500 Hwy. 65, Conway, SC 29526
Thursday, September 16, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., McBee Presbyterian Church, 10 S. 5th St., McBee, SC 29101
Friday, September 17, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
Friday September 17, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
Friday, September 17, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
Friday, September 17, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
Friday, September 17, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
Friday, September 17, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
Friday, September 17, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440
Friday, September 17, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
Friday, September 17, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
Friday, September 17, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
Friday, September 17, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
Friday, September 17, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
Friday, September 17, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Friday, September 17, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
Friday, September 17, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Ocean Creek Resort, 10600 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Friday, September 17, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Pyerian Baptist Church, 2813 Pyerian Rd., Latta, SC 29565
Friday, September 17, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Catchall-Shaw Community Center, 2680 Peach Orchard Rd., Dalzell, SC 29040
Friday, September 17, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Eastern Community Center, 3675 E. Brewington Rd., Sumter, SC 29153
Saturday, September 18, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Monarch Strong Bike-Run-Walk, JC Britton Park, 3057 Raccoon Rd., Manning, SC 29102
Community Partner Vaccine Clinics
Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.
Free COVID-19 Testing
DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. Information for non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
There continues to be a high rate of COVID-19 disease transmission in communities across our state. See CDC’s current recommendations for who should get tested for COVID-19.