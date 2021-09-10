Public Notice: ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE AND SALE OF NOT EXCEEDING $1,200,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND OF DILLON COUNTY

PUBLIC NOTICE

The County of Dillon will hold a public hearing on September 29, 2021 at 5:00 pm in the County Council Chambers, 109 S 3rd Ave, Dillon, SC, 29536 for the purpose of obtaining written and oral comments from the public concerning the following ordinance:

AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE AND SALE OF NOT EXCEEDING $1,200,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND OF DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA; FIXING THE FORM AND DETAILS OF THE BOND; PROVIDING FOR THE PAYMENT OF THE BOND; AUTHORIZING THE CHAIRMAN OF COUNTY COUNCIL AND COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR TO DETERMINE CERTAIN MATTERS RELATING TO THE BOND; PROVIDING FOR THE PAYMENT OF THE BOND; THE DISPOSITION OF THE PROCEEDS OF THE BOND; AND OTHER MATTERS RELATING THERETO.

A copy of the ordinance may be obtained from the Dillon County Administrative (Council) Office at 109 S 3rd Ave, Dillon, SC 29536.

​​​​​DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL, SOUTH CAROLINA

​​​​By: T.F. Finklea, Chairman of County Council