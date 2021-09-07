Pee Dee Region COVID-19 Testing And Vaccine Clinics For This Week Listed

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Pee Dee Region (Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties).

Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator

Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are currently available for people 18 and older, and the Pfizer vaccine is for ages 12 and up. The Pfizer vaccine has received full approval from the FDA for those ages 16 and older.

DHEC Vaccine Clinics

COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won’t pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110.

Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

Tuesday, September 7, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Garden City Baptist Church, 501 Pine Ave., Garden City Beach, SC 29576

Tuesday, September 7, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Eliose Grice Recreation Center, 603 Green St., Marion, SC 29571

Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct. Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

Wednesday, September 8, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501

Wednesday, September 8, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Mt. Andrew United Methodist Church, 1705 Haymount Rd., Latta, SC 29565

Wednesday, September 8, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church, 2637 US-17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Wednesday, September 8, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Kingstree Presbyterian Church, 229 Sumter Hwy., Kingstree, SC 29556

Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

Thursday, September 9, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Iglesia De Dios Puente De Salvación, 1086 33rd Ave S., North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Thursday, September 9, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., East Dillon Baptist Church, 702 S. 16th Ave., Dillon, SC 29536

Thursday, September 9, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Socastee Baptist Church, 3690 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Thursday, September 9, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., McBee Baptist Church and Pastorium, 214 State Rd. S-13-192, McBee, SC 29101

Thursday, September 9, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 714 Camden Hwy., Bishopville, SC 29010

Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

Friday September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440

Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

Friday, September 10, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 2000 Marsh Ave., Florence, SC 29505

Friday, September 10, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Union Baptist Church, 7231 Old Ebenezer Rd., Latta, SC 29565

Saturday, September 11, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Patrick’s Mobile Home Park, 2000 Hwy. 15, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Saturday, September 11, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Christ Temple Holiness Church, 1201 Darlington St., Timmonsville, SC 29161

Community Partner Vaccine Clinics

Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.

Free COVID-19 Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. Information for non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.