Pee Dee Region COVID-19 Testing And Vaccine Clinics For This Week Listed

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Pee Dee Region (Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties).
Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator
Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest
COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are currently available for people 18 and older, and the Pfizer vaccine is for ages 12 and up. The Pfizer vaccine has received full approval from the FDA for those ages 16 and older.
DHEC Vaccine Clinics
COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won’t pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110.
Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556
Tuesday, September 7, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Garden City Baptist Church, 501 Pine Ave., Garden City Beach, SC 29576
Tuesday, September 7, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Eliose Grice Recreation Center, 603 Green St., Marion, SC 29571
Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct. Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
Wednesday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556
Wednesday, September 8, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501
Wednesday, September 8, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Mt. Andrew United Methodist Church, 1705 Haymount Rd., Latta, SC 29565
Wednesday, September 8, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church, 2637 US-17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Wednesday, September 8, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Kingstree Presbyterian Church, 229 Sumter Hwy., Kingstree, SC 29556
Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Thursday, September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556
Thursday, September 9, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Iglesia De Dios Puente De Salvación, 1086 33rd Ave S., North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Thursday, September 9, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., East Dillon Baptist Church, 702 S. 16th Ave., Dillon, SC 29536
Thursday, September 9, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Socastee Baptist Church, 3690 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29588
Thursday, September 9, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., McBee Baptist Church and Pastorium, 214 State Rd. S-13-192, McBee, SC 29101
Thursday, September 9, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 714 Camden Hwy., Bishopville, SC 29010
Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
Friday September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440
Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
Friday, September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556
Friday, September 10, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 2000 Marsh Ave., Florence, SC 29505
Friday, September 10, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Union Baptist Church, 7231 Old Ebenezer Rd., Latta, SC 29565
Saturday, September 11, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Patrick’s Mobile Home Park, 2000 Hwy. 15, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Saturday, September 11, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Christ Temple Holiness Church, 1201 Darlington St., Timmonsville, SC 29161
Community Partner Vaccine Clinics
Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.
Free COVID-19 Testing
DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. Information for non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.