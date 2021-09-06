New SC Lions Club District Governor Outlines Ambitious Agenda To Assist Blind And Deaf; Issues Call For Ideas

New South Carolina Lions Club District Governor (DG) Jim Barbare is outlining an ambitious agenda in his first months in office.

The Greenville area resident is a longtime businessman and civic leader who recently assumed the district’s top leadership role.

“My goal is to engage our talented and dedicated members across the state in grass roots community projects designed to open more doors for blind and deaf South Carolinians,” Barbare says. “I also am issuing a clarion call for any ideas and suggestions that they may have to help make this happen.”

He invites members to contact him via his email address, [email protected]

Barbare, who had been serving as Lions Vice District Governor for the past year, has owned his own successful printing business for nearly 50 years.

In addition, he has been actively involved in numerous community and charitable affairs. For more than 30 years, Barbare has spearheaded the Student Improvement Committee at Blue Ridge Middle School. He has also served as chairman of the Greenville County Planning Commission and the Church Board of Deacons. In addition, he was vice president of the Blue Ridge Ruritan Club. Barbare, who currently is a member of the Community Relations Committee for the Greenville County Sheriff’s office, is the recipient of numerous awards for his service.

The father of three children, he has been married to his wife, Hope, for 37 years. In his leisure time, Barbare enjoys working on his non-animal farm in the Blue Ridge area of Taylors. He also likes listening to books and podcasts, especially while traveling.

Founded in Chicago in 1917, the Lions assist the blind and deaf around the world through innovative humanitarian-based activities.