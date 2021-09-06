Latta High School Cross Country Hosts Meet

Latta High School Cross Country hosted its first regular season meet of 2021 on Thursday, August 26.
Athletes from Latta, East Clarendon, Hannah Pamplico, Carvers Bay and Green Sea Floyds competed in the race.
Even though each school had participants for the boys and girls race, only two of the schools were able to field a complete team on the girls’ side. The Trojans of Green Sea Floyds won this race with East Clarendon coming in second. Individually, the top female finishers were Brooklyn Sawyer (GSF) with a time of 26:09, Esmeralda Castillo (GSF), Mary Kate Strickland (GSF), Kira Owens (EC), and Andee Beard (EC). Latta’s highest placing female was Brenna Miller, who finished 12th.
For the boys team results, Green Sea Floyds led the way again followed by Hannah Pamplico, Latta, East Clarendon and Carvers Bay. Individually, the boys top finishers were Adam Elliot of Hannah Pamplico with a time of 20:50. Latta’s Zach Peacock followed in second with a time of 21:45. Green Sea Floyds captured the remaining top 5 spots with Hugh Strickland, Matt Bullard and Jesus Vasquez.
Latta High also plans to host two additional home meets on September 9th & 30th. The Region Championship Meet will also be held at Latta on October 26th.
Complete Meet Results are as follows:
Boys:
Position
Name
Team
Grade
Time
1
Adam Elliott
Hannah Pamplico
10
20:50
2
Zach Peacock
Latta
11
21:45
3
Hugh Strickland
Green Sea Floyds
11
21:55
4
Matt Bullard
Green Sea Floyds
12
22:09
5
Jesus Vasquez
Green Sea Floyds
10
22:30
6
Abram Suggs
Green Sea Floyds
9
22:36
7
Cole Forbus
Green Sea Floyds
8
22:43
8
Weston Todd
Hannah Pamplico
12
22:49
9
Hayden Bullard
Latta
8
22:55
10
Kyle Elliot
Hannah Pamplico
10
24:14
11
Alex Powell
Hannah Pamplico
9
24:17
12
Shane Anderson
Latta
12
25:40
13
Nicholas Hernandez
Carvers Bay
8
25:43
14
Cullen Smith
Hannah Pamplico
12
26:06
15
Asher Mezzatesta
Carvers Bay
9
27:55
16
Caden Rowell
Green Sea Floyds
8
28:41
17
Jaylen Lambert
Green Sea Floyds
7
29:14
18
Braydon Spring
East Clarendon
7
30:19
19
Joe Kirby
East Clarendon
8
30:26
20
Tristen Underwood
East Clarendon
8
30:31
21
Kenley Sullivan
East Clarendon
7
30:47
22
Matthew Capps
Carvers Bay
10
30:52
23
Jacob Roberts
Latta
9
30:53
24
Graham Newsome
East Clarendon
10
31:10
25
Savad McGirt
Latta
12
31:40
26
Jennings Avant
Carvers Bay
10
32:14
27
Cooper Grainger
Latta
7
32:48
28
Nathan Jordan
East Clarendon
8
33:47
29
John Hoover
East Clarendon
12
34:08
30
Seth Buffkin
Green Sea Floyds
11
34:28
31
Josh Davis
Green Sea Floyds
11
34:34
32
Jonah Hufford
Green Sea Floyds
8
34:35
33
Ethan McKnight
Hannah Pamplico
12
35:00
34
Cole Singletary
Hannah Pamplico
11
35:39
35
Josiah Aldridge
Hannah Pamplico
8
35:49
36
Noah Hufford
Green Sea Floyds
8
36:36
37
Johnny Boyington
East Clarendon
7
42:57
Girls:
Position
Name
Team
Grade
Time
1
Brooklyn Sawyer
Green Sea Floyds
12
26:09.00
2
Alexa Timbalari
Hannah Pamplico
11
26:55.00
3
Esmeralda Castillo
Green Sea Floyds
9
28:53.00
4
Mary Kate Strickland
Green Sea Floyds
7
28:58.00
5
Brenna Miller
Latta
12
29:23.00
6
Kira Owens
East Clarendon
8
30:21.00
7
Andee Beard
East Clarendon
11
31:03.00
8
Kate Bullard
Green Sea Floyds
11
32:23.00
9
Katelyn Roberts
Latta
10
34:13.00
10
Cassidy Keane
Green Sea Floyds
10
34:16.00
11
Laiklyn Gaskins
East Clarendon
9
34:35.00
12
Mattie Kelly
East Clarendon
7
34:36.00
13
Gabby Ganes
East Clarendon
12
35:31.00
14
Navaho Piggot
Carvers Bay
8
36:18.00
15
Selah Evans
East Clarendon
8
36:53.00
16
Payton Hanniford
East Clarendon
7
39:44.00