Latta High School Cross Country Hosts Meet

Latta High School Cross Country hosted its first regular season meet of 2021 on Thursday, August 26.

Athletes from Latta, East Clarendon, Hannah Pamplico, Carvers Bay and Green Sea Floyds competed in the race.

Even though each school had participants for the boys and girls race, only two of the schools were able to field a complete team on the girls’ side. The Trojans of Green Sea Floyds won this race with East Clarendon coming in second. Individually, the top female finishers were Brooklyn Sawyer (GSF) with a time of 26:09, Esmeralda Castillo (GSF), Mary Kate Strickland (GSF), Kira Owens (EC), and Andee Beard (EC). Latta’s highest placing female was Brenna Miller, who finished 12th.

For the boys team results, Green Sea Floyds led the way again followed by Hannah Pamplico, Latta, East Clarendon and Carvers Bay. Individually, the boys top finishers were Adam Elliot of Hannah Pamplico with a time of 20:50. Latta’s Zach Peacock followed in second with a time of 21:45. Green Sea Floyds captured the remaining top 5 spots with Hugh Strickland, Matt Bullard and Jesus Vasquez.

Latta High also plans to host two additional home meets on September 9th & 30th. The Region Championship Meet will also be held at Latta on October 26th.

Complete Meet Results are as follows:

Boys:

Position

Name

Team

Grade

Time

1

Adam Elliott

Hannah Pamplico

10

20:50

2

Zach Peacock

Latta

11

21:45

3

Hugh Strickland

Green Sea Floyds

11

21:55

4

Matt Bullard

Green Sea Floyds

12

22:09

5

Jesus Vasquez

Green Sea Floyds

10

22:30

6

Abram Suggs

Green Sea Floyds

9

22:36

7

Cole Forbus

Green Sea Floyds

8

22:43

8

Weston Todd

Hannah Pamplico

12

22:49

9

Hayden Bullard

Latta

8

22:55

10

Kyle Elliot

Hannah Pamplico

10

24:14

11

Alex Powell

Hannah Pamplico

9

24:17

12

Shane Anderson

Latta

12

25:40

13

Nicholas Hernandez

Carvers Bay

8

25:43

14

Cullen Smith

Hannah Pamplico

12

26:06

15

Asher Mezzatesta

Carvers Bay

9

27:55

16

Caden Rowell

Green Sea Floyds

8

28:41

17

Jaylen Lambert

Green Sea Floyds

7

29:14

18

Braydon Spring

East Clarendon

7

30:19

19

Joe Kirby

East Clarendon

8

30:26

20

Tristen Underwood

East Clarendon

8

30:31

21

Kenley Sullivan

East Clarendon

7

30:47

22

Matthew Capps

Carvers Bay

10

30:52

23

Jacob Roberts

Latta

9

30:53

24

Graham Newsome

East Clarendon

10

31:10

25

Savad McGirt

Latta

12

31:40

26

Jennings Avant

Carvers Bay

10

32:14

27

Cooper Grainger

Latta

7

32:48

28

Nathan Jordan

East Clarendon

8

33:47

29

John Hoover

East Clarendon

12

34:08

30

Seth Buffkin

Green Sea Floyds

11

34:28

31

Josh Davis

Green Sea Floyds

11

34:34

32

Jonah Hufford

Green Sea Floyds

8

34:35

33

Ethan McKnight

Hannah Pamplico

12

35:00

34

Cole Singletary

Hannah Pamplico

11

35:39

35

Josiah Aldridge

Hannah Pamplico

8

35:49

36

Noah Hufford

Green Sea Floyds

8

36:36

37

Johnny Boyington

East Clarendon

7

42:57

Girls:

Position

Name

Team

Grade

Time

1

Brooklyn Sawyer

Green Sea Floyds

12

26:09.00

2

Alexa Timbalari

Hannah Pamplico

11

26:55.00

3

Esmeralda Castillo

Green Sea Floyds

9

28:53.00

4

Mary Kate Strickland

Green Sea Floyds

7

28:58.00

5

Brenna Miller

Latta

12

29:23.00

6

Kira Owens

East Clarendon

8

30:21.00

7

Andee Beard

East Clarendon

11

31:03.00

8

Kate Bullard

Green Sea Floyds

11

32:23.00

9

Katelyn Roberts

Latta

10

34:13.00

10

Cassidy Keane

Green Sea Floyds

10

34:16.00

11

Laiklyn Gaskins

East Clarendon

9

34:35.00

12

Mattie Kelly

East Clarendon

7

34:36.00

13

Gabby Ganes

East Clarendon

12

35:31.00

14

Navaho Piggot

Carvers Bay

8

36:18.00

15

Selah Evans

East Clarendon

8

36:53.00

16

Payton Hanniford

East Clarendon

7

39:44.00