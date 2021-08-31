Pee Dee Area COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics And Testing Sites Listed (8/31-9/5)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Pee Dee Region (Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties).
Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator
Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest
COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are currently available for people 18 and older, and the Pfizer vaccine is for ages 12 and up. The Pfizer vaccine has received full approval from the FDA for those ages 16 and older.
DHEC Vaccine Clinics
COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won’t pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110.
Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440
Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556
Tuesday, August 31, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Timmonsville Public Library, 298 W. Smith St., Timmonsville, SC 29161
Tuesday, August 31, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Windy Hill Fire Station #1, 103 N. Williamson Rd., Florence, SC 29506
Tuesday, August 31, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church, 937 Green Sea Rd., Loris, SC 29569
Tuesday, August 31, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 5025 Hwy. 378, Conway, SC 29527
Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440
Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct. Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556
Wednesday, September 1, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Parkview Plaza, 1000 Clement St., Florence, SC 29506
Wednesday, September 1, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Delaine Community Center, 5400 Cane Savannah Rd., Sumter, SC 29168
Wednesday, September 1, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., First Assembly of God, 331 St. James St., Georgetown, SC 29440
Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440
Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.,Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556
Thursday, September 2, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 2401 Bethel Church Rd., Sumter, SC 29154
Thursday, September 2, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Jamestown Baptist Church, 2916 4th Ave., Conway, SC 29527
Thursday, September 2, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Captain’s Quarters Resort, 901 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440
Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
Friday, September 3, Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
Friday, September 3, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Liberty Hill AME Church, 2310 Liberty Hill Rd., Summerton, SC 29148
Friday, September 3, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saint James AME Church, 5333 SC-41, Marion, SC 29571
Saturday, September 4, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., South Lynches Fire Station #6, 1824 Bozy Rd., Scranton, SC 29591
Community Partner Vaccine Clinics
Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.
Free COVID-19 Testing
DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. Information for non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Dillon
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 9a-12p
*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
CareSouth Carolina Lake View
103 N. Kemper St.
Lake View, SC 29563
Florence
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-5p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Florence Regional Airport
2398 E. Palmetto St.
Florence, SC 29501
Horry
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-4p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Myrtle Beach Airport
1090 Radar Rd.
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-4:30 p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
2050 US-501
Conway, SC 29526
Marlboro
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 9a-12p
*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
Dollar General
2594 SC-9 E.
Clio, SC 29525
Sumter
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-5p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
University of South Carolina-Sumter
200 Miller Rd.
Sumter, SC 29150
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Florence
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-5p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Florence Regional Airport
2398 E. Palmetto St.
Florence, SC 29501
Horry
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-4p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Myrtle Beach Airport
1090 Radar Rd.
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-4:30 p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
2050 US-501
Conway, SC 29526
Marlboro
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 9a-1p
*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
Marian Wright Edelman Public Library of Marlboro County
203 Fayetteville Ave.
Bennettsville, SC 29512
Sumter
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-5p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
University of South Carolina-Sumter
200 Miller Rd.
Sumter, SC 29150
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Florence
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-5p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Florence Regional Airport
2398 E. Palmetto St.
Florence, SC 29501
Horry
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-4p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Myrtle Beach Airport
1090 Radar Rd.
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-4:30 p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
2050 US-501
Conway, SC 29526
Sumter
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-5p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
University of South Carolina-Sumter
200 Miller Rd.
Sumter, SC 29150
Friday, September 3, 2021
Florence
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-5p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Florence Regional Airport
2398 E. Palmetto St.
Florence, SC 29501
Horry
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-4p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Myrtle Beach Airport
1090 Radar Rd.
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-4:30 p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
2050 US-501
Conway, SC 29526
Sumter
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-5p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
University of South Carolina-Sumter
200 Miller Rd.
Sumter, SC 29150
Saturday, September 4, 2021
Florence
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-5p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Florence Regional Airport
2398 E. Palmetto St.
Florence, SC 29501
Horry
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-4p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Myrtle Beach Airport
1090 Radar Rd.
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-4:30 p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
2050 US-501
Conway, SC 29526
Sumter
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-5p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
University of South Carolina-Sumter
200 Miller Rd.
Sumter, SC 29150
Sunday, September 5, 2021
Florence
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-5p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Florence Regional Airport
2398 E. Palmetto St.
Florence, SC 29501
Horry
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-4p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Myrtle Beach Airport
1090 Radar Rd.
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-4:30 p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
2050 US-501
Conway, SC 29526
Sumter
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9a-5p
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
University of South Carolina-Sumter
200 Miller Rd.
Sumter, SC 29150