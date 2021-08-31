Pee Dee Area COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics And Testing Sites Listed (8/31-9/5)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Pee Dee Region (Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties).

Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator

Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are currently available for people 18 and older, and the Pfizer vaccine is for ages 12 and up. The Pfizer vaccine has received full approval from the FDA for those ages 16 and older.



DHEC Vaccine Clinics

COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won’t pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110.

Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440

Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

Tuesday, August 31, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Timmonsville Public Library, 298 W. Smith St., Timmonsville, SC 29161

Tuesday, August 31, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Windy Hill Fire Station #1, 103 N. Williamson Rd., Florence, SC 29506

Tuesday, August 31, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church, 937 Green Sea Rd., Loris, SC 29569

Tuesday, August 31, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 5025 Hwy. 378, Conway, SC 29527

Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440

Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct. Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

Wednesday, September 1, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Parkview Plaza, 1000 Clement St., Florence, SC 29506

Wednesday, September 1, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Delaine Community Center, 5400 Cane Savannah Rd., Sumter, SC 29168

Wednesday, September 1, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., First Assembly of God, 331 St. James St., Georgetown, SC 29440

Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440

Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

Thursday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.,Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

Thursday, September 2, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 2401 Bethel Church Rd., Sumter, SC 29154

Thursday, September 2, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Jamestown Baptist Church, 2916 4th Ave., Conway, SC 29527

Thursday, September 2, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Captain’s Quarters Resort, 901 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440

Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

Friday, September 3, Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Friday, September 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

Friday, September 3, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Liberty Hill AME Church, 2310 Liberty Hill Rd., Summerton, SC 29148

Friday, September 3, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saint James AME Church, 5333 SC-41, Marion, SC 29571

Saturday, September 4, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., South Lynches Fire Station #6, 1824 Bozy Rd., Scranton, SC 29591

Community Partner Vaccine Clinics

Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.

Free COVID-19 Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. Information for non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Dillon

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9a-12p

*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

CareSouth Carolina Lake View

103 N. Kemper St.

Lake View, SC 29563

Florence

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-5p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Florence Regional Airport

2398 E. Palmetto St.

Florence, SC 29501

Horry

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-4p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Myrtle Beach Airport

1090 Radar Rd.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-4:30 p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Horry-Georgetown Technical College

2050 US-501

Conway, SC 29526

Marlboro

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9a-12p

*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

Dollar General

2594 SC-9 E.

Clio, SC 29525

Sumter

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-5p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

University of South Carolina-Sumter

200 Miller Rd.

Sumter, SC 29150

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Florence

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-5p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Florence Regional Airport

2398 E. Palmetto St.

Florence, SC 29501

Horry

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-4p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Myrtle Beach Airport

1090 Radar Rd.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-4:30 p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Horry-Georgetown Technical College

2050 US-501

Conway, SC 29526

Marlboro

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9a-1p

*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

Marian Wright Edelman Public Library of Marlboro County

203 Fayetteville Ave.

Bennettsville, SC 29512

Sumter

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-5p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

University of South Carolina-Sumter

200 Miller Rd.

Sumter, SC 29150

Thursday, September 2, 2021

Florence

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-5p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Florence Regional Airport

2398 E. Palmetto St.

Florence, SC 29501

Horry

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-4p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Myrtle Beach Airport

1090 Radar Rd.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-4:30 p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Horry-Georgetown Technical College

2050 US-501

Conway, SC 29526

Sumter

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-5p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

University of South Carolina-Sumter

200 Miller Rd.

Sumter, SC 29150

Friday, September 3, 2021

Florence

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-5p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Florence Regional Airport

2398 E. Palmetto St.

Florence, SC 29501

Horry

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-4p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Myrtle Beach Airport

1090 Radar Rd.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-4:30 p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Horry-Georgetown Technical College

2050 US-501

Conway, SC 29526

Sumter

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-5p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

University of South Carolina-Sumter

200 Miller Rd.

Sumter, SC 29150

Saturday, September 4, 2021

Florence

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-5p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Florence Regional Airport

2398 E. Palmetto St.

Florence, SC 29501

Horry

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-4p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Myrtle Beach Airport

1090 Radar Rd.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-4:30 p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Horry-Georgetown Technical College

2050 US-501

Conway, SC 29526

Sumter

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-5p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

University of South Carolina-Sumter

200 Miller Rd.

Sumter, SC 29150

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Florence

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-5p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Florence Regional Airport

2398 E. Palmetto St.

Florence, SC 29501

Horry

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-4p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Myrtle Beach Airport

1090 Radar Rd.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-4:30 p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Horry-Georgetown Technical College

2050 US-501

Conway, SC 29526

Sumter

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-5p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

University of South Carolina-Sumter

200 Miller Rd.

Sumter, SC 29150