American Red Cross Assisting Family In Dillon County After Home Fire

Dillon, S.C. August 28, 2021 – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Airport Road in Dillon was damaged by a fire. The Red Cross is helping three people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.

