PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View JV To Open Season Against Pee Dee Academy

The Lake View Junior Varsity football team is preparing to host Pee Dee in the season opener on Thursday, August 26, at 6:00 p.m.

Head Coach Glen Edge, who has 40 years as a coach of which 36 years as a head coach, and his coaching staff have been preparing the team to face all opponents a week at a time.

The coaching staff remains in tact as they did not lose or gain any members from last year.

Having lost 13 players from last year, the team must quickly fill the void, especially on defense. Of course, there will be new players to help fill the void. Key positions such as quarterback, offensive line and offensive ends must be replaced to make certain of another good year as last year’s team won 4 games and lost 3 games.

The coaching staff is preparing these young men to experience varsity football. Coach Edge stated “The players must learn the fundamentals of the game, the technique of blocking, tackling, and movement involved to become successful players at Lake View. It will probably take a few weeks for everyone to get on board and understand the scheme better. We have the most experience with our running backs but we are inexperienced on defense.”

Coach Edge is expecting a good season this year as the team is working very hard.

Coach Edge and the coaching staff expects each game to be tough this year beginning with the first game through the last regular season game beginning with Pee Dee in the first week followed by traveling to McBee on Thursday, September 9, followed by hosting Carvers Bay on September 16. On September 23, Lake View will host Palmetto. On September 30, Lake View will find themselves at Green Sea Floyds and will be at home on October 7 to face East Clarendon.

On October 14, Lake View travels to Johnsonvillle and will be at home on October 21 to face Andrews. Lake View closes out the regular season on October 28 at home against Hannah-Pamplico.

Attend the games and show your support for your Lake View Wild Gators.

