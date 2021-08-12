CareSouth To Host Back-To-School Drive-Thru Event

DILLON, S.C. – CareSouth Carolina will be giving out free school supplies at its Back to School Drive-Thru Saturday, August 14 at the Dillon Wellness Center located at 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon, SC, 29536.

In addition to the opportunity to get school supplies, attendees can also receive the free COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up. Children ages 15 or under need parental or guardian consent to receive the vaccine.

The drive-thru event will begin at 10 a.m. with backpacks and school supplies limited to the first 300 participants. A parent or guardian must be present with the student to receive supplies. The COVID-19 vaccines will be available until 2 p.m.

“CareSouth Carolina appreciates Dillon Wellness Center’s collaboration in providing a safe and convenient site to distribute school supplies to children during this pandemic as they prepare to go back to school,” CareSouth Carolina Chief of Community Health Joe Bittle said. “This not only is a chance to get some free school supplies, but also to get the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12 and up. We would like to encourage everyone to come out.”

CareSouth Carolina is hosting the Back to School Drive-Thru as part of its National Community Health Center Week celebration. For more than 40 years, CareSouth Carolina has served as a medical home — a place where people can experience healing, caring relationships — regardless of their personal circumstance. As a community health center, we understand our patients to be part of our family. We are part of their community, and we deliver a comprehensive set of services that meet the whole need — from pediatrics to pharmacy to community outreach — all under one roof.

Community Health Centers serve as the beacon of strength, service and care in their communities. In moments of pain and loss, they offer support and love. In moments of triumph, they offer hope and a vision for the future. Health centers serve 28 million patients a year and look to provide high-quality healthcare and education in the communities in which we serve.

CareSouth Carolina is a private, non-profit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill.

Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, X-Ray, migrant services and veterans choice provider.