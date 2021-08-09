Dr. Smith Named To S.C. Office Of Resiliency Board

Dr. Kenneth O. Smith has had some big accomplishments lately.

Smith was named to the S.C. Board of the Office of Resiliency and earned his doctorate of humanitarianism from Global International Academy in Atlanta.



Smith is the chief executive officer of Dillon County Long Term Recovery Group (DCLTRG), where he devotes a majority of his time to multiple projects that focus on disaster readiness, relief, and recovery.

Smith has served in various capacities in emergency services since joining the military in 1989. Since his appointment as the Director of the DCLTRG on December 16, 2016, Smith’s efforts for the past few years, have been to help the citizens of Dillon County return to safe, secure, and sanitary homes.

As the director, Smith oversees the jurisdiction’s efforts to provide emergency preparedness, prevention, mitigation, response and recovery programs.

Along the way, he has acquired partnerships and resources that aid in helping individuals and motivating them to excel. His recent activities include hosting a countywide “Hope for the Holidays,” a Christmas Toy Drive, and a “Cold and Flu Blitz” that has supplied six thousand residents of Dillon and surrounding counties with toys, food, and personal protective equipment.

Smith was awarded the Dillon County Economic Nonprofit of the Year in 2020, received the Duke Energy Community Impact Award, and the SC Together Nonprofit Summit Grant. In June of 2021, Mr. Smith became Dr. Kenneth O. Smith when he received his Doctorate in Humanitarianism from the Global International Alliance. He is currently a nominee for the U.S. Small Business Nonprofit Community Award and the South Carolina Humanitarian of the Year Award. Dr. Smith serves on various boards and organizations such as: South Carolina Habitat for Humanity, Harvest Hope of the Pee Dee, and the United Way of Dillon County.

In addition to his human service endeavors, Smith is the founder and CEO of DeVine Records Management, LLC, DeVine Glory Magazine, and DRM Global Distribution Orchard with Sony Music, WIAG Radio, and is the primary consultant for the Carolina Music Artist Development Inc. Dr. Smith’s most recent appointment came earlier this month when he was appointed to the Board of Directors of the NC Gospel Announcer’s Guild.

Smith’s impact in the music industry, specifically the gospel genre, has helped several Indie artist catapult their careers to the next level.

Smith is the proud father of four children and Pa-Pa to five grandchildren. Mr. Smith is a Dillon High School graduate, holds a degree in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University, and is a retired veteran. Ordained as a minister, Smith is a frequent motivational speaker in his region and abroad for various functions at churches and organizations.

Smith is a member of the Florence Lions Club, an American Red Cross Volunteer, is a former Red Cross DAT Responder Supervisor, and Chartered Organizational Representative for Boy Scout Troop #719 and Cub Scout Pack #719 of Dillon County. Smith lives in Florence, South Carolina and his hobbies include but are not limited to riding his motorcycle, playing a game of horseshoes, and shooting billiards.