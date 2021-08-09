Applications Being Taken For Growing Good Health Fall Plant Distribution

The Dillon County Health Initiative is now taking applications for its Growing Good Health Fall Plant Distribution.

Soil samples will not be available for this distribution and on-site applications will not be taken. Please complete and mail the form to participate.

Participation in this event is free of charge.

How did you hear about this program?

(Circle All That Apply)

Newspaper Social Media Local Flyer

DCHI Staff Member RALI Board Member Email

Church Announcement Other: ________________

Have you participated in any of our past Growing Good Health programs?

_____ No— This is my first time

_____ Yes – I have participated before

How long have you been growing vegetables? (Please circle only ONE response)

First Time Less Than 1 Year 2-5 Years

6-10 Years 11-24 Years Over 25 Years

IMPORTANT NOTICES:

– All plants must be picked up from the Gibson Building, 200 S 5th Ave B, Dillon, SC 29536.

– Soil samples will not be available for this distribution.

– Mailing preferred, however you can drop your application off. See address above or below.

Please MAIL applications to:

200 S 5th Ave B, Dillon, SC 29536

POSTMARKED BY: August 13, 2021