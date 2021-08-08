Free COVID Testing And Vaccine Clinics For August 9-14

COVID-19 Free Community Testing Events
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
CareSouth Carolina Lake View
103 N. Kemper St.
Lake View, SC 29563
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
Dillon Meat Center
1320 E. Main St.
Dillon, SC 29536
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
Family Dollar
102 US-301
Dillon, SC 29536
Friday, August 13-Sunday, August 15
Florence
Sponsored by Tour Health
Operating from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Florence Regional Airport
2398 E. Palmetto St.
Florence, SC 29501
DHEC COVID-19 TESTING
For the week of August 9-13, DHEC-sponsored daily COVID-19 testing at the following local health department is from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Dillon County Health Department, 201 West Hampton Street, Dillon. *Preregistration encouraged: visit https://scdhec.gov/gettested.
FREE VACCINE CLINICS
All South Carolinians aged 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine available to those aged 12-17. However, all three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen—are available to those aged 18 and older. Visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to see the locations accepting vaccination appointments. If you prefer to register for a DHEC-sponsored clinic, call the vaccine line at 1-866-365-8110, or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov.
Additional vaccination clinics are at the following locations:
Monday, August 9, 2021
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Dillon County Health Department
201 W. Hampton St.
Dillon, SC 29536
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Dillon County Health Department
201 W. Hampton St.
Dillon, SC 29536
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
*
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Mt. Andrew United Methodist Church
1705 Haymount Rd.
Latta, SC 29565
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Dillon County Health Department
201 W. Hampton St.
Dillon, SC 29536
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Dillon County Health Department
201 W. Hampton St.
Dillon, SC 29536
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
*
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
East Dillon Baptist Church
702 S. 16th Ave.
Dillon, SC 29536
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Friday, August 13, 2021
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
CareSouth Carolina Latta
122 Latimer St.
Latta, SC 29565
To make an appointment, call 843-627-6252. Walk-ins welcome.
*
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Dillon County Health Department
201 W. Hampton St.
Dillon, SC 29536
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 10 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
City of Dillon Wellness Center
1647 Commerce Dr.
Dillon, SC 29536
Walk-ins welcome. Children ages 15 or under need parental consent to receive the vaccine.