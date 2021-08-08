Free COVID Testing And Vaccine Clinics For August 9-14

COVID-19 Free Community Testing Events



Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

CareSouth Carolina Lake View

103 N. Kemper St.

Lake View, SC 29563

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

Dillon Meat Center

1320 E. Main St.

Dillon, SC 29536

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

Family Dollar

102 US-301

Dillon, SC 29536

Friday, August 13-Sunday, August 15

Florence

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Florence Regional Airport

2398 E. Palmetto St.

Florence, SC 29501

DHEC COVID-19 TESTING

For the week of August 9-13, DHEC-sponsored daily COVID-19 testing at the following local health department is from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Dillon County Health Department, 201 West Hampton Street, Dillon. *Preregistration encouraged: visit https://scdhec.gov/gettested.

FREE VACCINE CLINICS

All South Carolinians aged 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine available to those aged 12-17. However, all three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen—are available to those aged 18 and older. Visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to see the locations accepting vaccination appointments. If you prefer to register for a DHEC-sponsored clinic, call the vaccine line at 1-866-365-8110, or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov.

Additional vaccination clinics are at the following locations:

Monday, August 9, 2021

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Dillon County Health Department

201 W. Hampton St.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Dillon County Health Department

201 W. Hampton St.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

*

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Mt. Andrew United Methodist Church

1705 Haymount Rd.

Latta, SC 29565

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Dillon County Health Department

201 W. Hampton St.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Dillon County Health Department

201 W. Hampton St.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

*

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

East Dillon Baptist Church

702 S. 16th Ave.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Friday, August 13, 2021

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

CareSouth Carolina Latta

122 Latimer St.

Latta, SC 29565

To make an appointment, call 843-627-6252. Walk-ins welcome.

*

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Dillon County Health Department

201 W. Hampton St.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Saturday, August 14, 2021

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 10 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

City of Dillon Wellness Center

1647 Commerce Dr.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Children ages 15 or under need parental consent to receive the vaccine.