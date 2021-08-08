Chad Oxendine Named Head Baseball Coach Of Longwood University

Chad Oxendine, Rowland native, was recently named head baseball coach of Longwood University of Farmville, Va.

Oxendine has come a long way since the tobacco fields in Rowland in Robeson County, N.C.



Oxendine’s history of hard work continues to this day in his coaching. His father, Roger, taught him hard would pay off for him…and it has! It was instilled in him when he was only 5 years old that hard work would make him successful.

Oxendine’s baseball career began at the age of 10 or 11 in Fairmont as a means to get off the farm. Oxendine was a star at Avalon Academy in Dillon where he played baseball, basketball, and soccer.

In 1998, he was named South Carolina’s baseball player of the year.

He received a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Coastal University. While at Coastal as a catcher, he contributed to the success of the program where the team won 4 consecutive Big South Tournament championships. While at Coastal, Oxendine was a career .281 hitter while playing in 198 games. He was a Big South second team and All-Big South Tournament selection as a senior.

After leaving Coastal, he played 1 year in the Chicago White Sox organization. After that year, he began his coaching career.

Oxendine has had the opportunity of working with 43 MLB draft picks and 52 professional players during his career.

As an assistant coach in the Division I level, he has helped the teams he was associated with to a 373-317-2 records. During his coaching career, he has been with Coastal Carolina, UNC Wilmington, Alabama, Longwood, and Richmond. During this time the teams won 4 conference titles and 4 NCAA Regionals including back-to-back Sunbelt championships in 2018 and 2019, Big South championship in 2012, and a Colonial Athletic Association title in 2006.

Oxendine looks forward to giving back to his hometown community in Robeson County.

Chad Oxendine is the son of Roger and Bobbie Oxendine of Rowland, N.C.