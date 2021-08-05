Public Notice: Fee-In-Lieu Of Taxes And Special Source Revenue Credit Agreement

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given by Dillon County, South Carolina (the “County”) that a Public Hearing will be held relating to an ordinance authorizing, pursuant to title 4 chapter 1 and 20 and title 12, chapter 44 of the Code of Laws of South Carolina, 1976, as amended, the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu of taxes and special source revenue credit agreement between Dillon County, South Carolina and MDTH Harbor Freight, LLC (the “Company”) in connection with the Company’s facilities in Dillon County (the “Project”); and matters relating thereto. The Project shall be located at 791 West Fairfield Road, Dillon, SC 29536. As required by the Act, the Project will not impose any pecuniary liability upon the County or constitute a charge upon the County’s general credit or taxing power. The hearing will be held at the Dillon County Council Chambers, 109 S 3rd Avenue, Dillon, South Carolina 29536, on August 25, 2021 at 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be practicable. Any person interested in this matter may appear and be heard.

DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA

By: T.F. Finklea, Chair of County Council