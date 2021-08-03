Latta School Board Accepts Retirement Resignation Of Dr. John Kirby

The Latta School Board of Trustees accepted the retirement resignation of superintendent, Dr. John Kirby, at their June 8th meeting.

According to the minutes, “In action as a result of executive session, the Trustees unanimously agreed to accept the retirement resignation of Superintendent John Kirby effective December 31, 2021. The Trustees also appointed Chair Kyle Berry to negotiate any contract amendment needed on their behalf.”

Dr. Kirby was in meetings on Wednesday, but told The Herald he will follow up with us at a later date. More on this story will appear in a future issue.