NOTICE OF SALE

Case No. 2020-CP-17-00367

BY VIRTUE of that certain Decree of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South Carolina, heretofore granted in the case of Anderson Brothers Bank vs. James C. Johnson, et al., I, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, South Carolina or my agent, will sell on August 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Dillon County Courthouse, Dillon, South Carolina, to the highest bidder, the following described property:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land , situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, and being shown as lot number two (2) on a plat surveyed for Oliver Christmas by Tommy H. Turner, RLS, dated July, 1979, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 15 at Page 151. Said plat and the recording thereof is incorporated and made a part of this description.

DERIVIATION: This being the same property conveyed to James C. Johnson, Wanda H. Johnson and Ernest M. Hardwick by Deed of First Capital Bank, dated September 29, 2014, and recorded in Deed Book 553 at Page 172 on October 6, 2014.

TMS: 081-00-00-105

ADDRESS: 1003 Christmas Road, Dillon, SC 29536

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee or his agent, at the conclusion of the bidding, five (5%) percent of the bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of noncompliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at the time of the bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Special Referee or his agent may resell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent sales day at the risk of the said highest bidder.

The sale shall be subject to Dillon County taxes and assessments and to existing easements and restrictions of record.

Purchaser to pay for the preparation of the Deed, documentary stamps on the Deed, recording of the Deed, and interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the contract rate of interest of 8% per annum.

Attention is drawn to the Court Order on file with the Clerk of Court for Dillon County. The terms and conditions of the actual Court Order, to the extent of any inconsistencies, control over any terms or conditions contained in the Notice of Sale.

As a deficiency judgment is being demanded, the bidding will remain open for thirty (30) days after the date of sale as provided by law. THE PLAINTIFF RESERVES THE RIGHT TO WAIVE THE DEFICIENCY UP TO AND INCLUDING THE DATE OF SALE.

If the Plaintiff or its representative does not appear at the scheduled sale of the above-described property, then the sale of the property will be null, void and of no force and effect. In such event, the sale will be rescheduled for the next available sales day.

The Honorable Haigh Porter

Special Referee for Dillon County

Florence, South Carolina

Suzanne Taylor Graham Grigg

NEXSEN PRUET, LLC

Post Office Drawer 2426

Columbia, South Carolina 29202

(803) 771-8900

Attorneys for Plaintiff