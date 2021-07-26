STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF CHARLESTON

IN THE FAMILY COURT FOR THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

DOCKET NO. 2020-DR-10-2099

SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES VERSUS ELIZABETH JONES, TERRANCE MCBRIDE. IN THE INTERESTS OF: MINOR CHILDREN BORN 2008, 2020

TO DEFENDANT: Terrance McBride

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action filed with the Clerk of Court for CHARLESTON County on August 20, 2020. Upon proof of interest, a copy of the Complaint will be delivered to you upon request from the Charleston County Clerk of Court, and you must serve a copy of your Answer to the Complaint on the Plaintiff, the South Carolina Department of Social Services, at the office of its Attorney, Sally R. Young, Legal Department of the Charleston County Department of Social Services, 3366 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, South Carolina 29405-5714 within thirty (30) days of this publication, exclusive of the date of service. If you fail to answer within the time set forth above, the Plaintiff will proceed to seek relief from the Court. Sally R. Young, SC Bar # 4686, 3366 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, South Carolina 29405-5714, (843) 953-9625.