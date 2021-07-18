Dillon District Four School Board Approves 2021-2022 Budget

By Betsy Finklea

The Dillon District Four School Board approved their 2021-2022 proposed budget at their last meeting.

The motion to approve the budget was made by Trustee Alex Lewis and a seconded by Trustee Famon Whitfield. The board passed the motion.

Bryan Rivenbark, Chief Financial Officer, presented the proposed budget.

Rivenbark gave the following highlights of the General Fund Budget:

—There is “an overall budget increase of 3.06 percent ($898,248) from $29,350, 522 in fiscal year 2019-2020 to $30,248,771 in fiscal year 2021-2022. Note: FY 2020-2021 budget was based on a continuing resolution of the FY 2019-2020 budget.”

—“The budget include a $1,000 increase to the Teacher Salary Schedules. All teachers with less than 23 years experience will also receive a step increase. Therefore, the state minimum salary schedule has been projected to raise the beginning teacher salary to $36,000.”

—The budget includes a 4 percent increase in the classified employee salary schedules for all employees paid on the salary schedules. Employees with less than 23 years experience will also receive a step increase.”

—“The revenue projections for EFA represent the S.C. House and Senate versions representing a base student cost of $2,516.”

—“Employer contribution rates for retirement increased from 21.81 percent to 22.81 percent.”

Other Action

The board approved the local board approved courses for 2021-2022. These courses apply to students who transfer into the the district with credit hours from another school. The board approves courses every June. These courses include the following: Introduction to Algebra I, Introduction to English I, Introduction to English II, Introduction to Biology I, JROTC, Conduct, Homework, ESOL, Math Enrichment, Athletic Business Management, Digital Video, Broadcast Journalism, Introduction to U.S. History, Public Speaking, Success For All, Computer Basics/ Computer Learning, Multi-cultural Studies, Health and Physical Education, ACT Prep, Credit Recovery, Media Skills, Living Environment (Science), Global Studies (History), ELA Enrichment, STEM Course (Launch for grades 4-5), STEM Course (Computer Science for grade 6), History of the Vietnam War, Intensive Reading, Team/ Individual Sports, Two-Dimensional Art 1, Firefighter 3, and Afterschool Enrichment. This includes no changes from the prior year. Motion was made to approve the local board courses by Lewis and seconded by Whitfield. The board approved the motion.

The board, upon a motion by Trustee Burt Rogers, approved the following items which cannot repaired, for recycling: six computer carts, 20 printers, 100 tablets, 10 monitors, 10 desktops, two Promethean board stands, and 10 racks.

Lynn Liebenrood presented the following information to the board in regards to the American Rescue Plan Act: “On March 11, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law. The U.S. Department of Education is providing an additional $121.9 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III Fund). This legislation will award these grants to state educational agencies (SEAs) for the purpose of providing local educational agencies (LEAs) with emergency Relief funds to address the impact that COVID-19 has had and continues to have on elementary and secondary schools across the nation. South Carolina will receive $2,112,051,487 in ESSER III funds from the ACT. District allocations were based on Title I funding from the Summer of 2020.” Dillon District Four will receive $30,493,101 in ESSER III funds that must be spent by September 30, 2021. 20 percent of these funds must go to learning loss for students which will amount to $6,098,620. As was reported in the May 20th issue of The Dillon Herald, with the remainder of the ESSER III funds, District Four plans to build a technology department and move their current technology department out of the old Maple school where they are currently housed. The district also plans to close the three elementary schools and build one elementary school.

The board was also presented the Dillon School District Four organizational chart.

There is typically no meeting of the board in July unless a need arises so the next regularly scheduled meeting will be Monday, August 16th.