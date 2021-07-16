NOTICE OF SALE

CIVIL ACTION

NO. 2018-CP-17-00516

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture v. Beulah Brantley, individually, and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Louise Cantey, et al., I, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on August 2, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the 301 W. Main St., Dillon, South Carolina to the highest bidder:

•All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, situate, lying and being near the Town of Latta, County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, containing .29 acre, running eighty-three (83) feet on the Southwest side of Frances Street and extending back one hundred fifty (150) feet on Davis Street, as shown on a plat surveyed for Louise Cantey by William E. Hayes, PLS, dated March 15, 2002 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 34 at page 187. Said plat is incorporated herein and made a part of this description.

Borrower, Louise Cantey, being the true and lawful owner of record of the Manufactured/Mobile home being mortgaged with the property, declares that it is her intent that the Manufactured/Mobile home lose its nature as personal property and become real property. Borrower further declares that the Manufactured/Mobile home shall remain permanently affixed to the real property and will be treated as a fixture. Borrower also declares that the wheels, axles, tongue/towbar and hitches have been or will be removed and the Manufactured/Mobile home has been or will be connected to utilities.

This being the property conveyed to Louise Cantey by deed of Samuel Cantey dated September 20, 1997 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 294 at Page 148. The manufactured home is being purchased with the proceeds of this loan.

TMS#: 119-01-04-017

Property Address: 211 Davis Street, Latta, South Carolina 29039

SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, DILLON COUNTY AD VALOREM TAXES, EXISTING EASEMENTS, EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES.

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to cost and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Special Referee for Dillon County may resell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder).

For complete terms of sale, attention is drawn to the Judgment of Foreclosure and Order for Sale on file with the Clerk of Court for Dillon County.

A personal deficiency judgment being waived, bidding will not remain open. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 6.00% per annum.

Should the Plaintiff, Plaintiff’s attorney or agent fail to appear on sales day, the property shall not be sold, but shall be readvertised and sold at some convenient sales day thereafter when the Plaintiff, Plaintiff’s attorney or agent is present.

Plaintiff does not warrant its title search to purchasers at foreclosure sale or other third parties, who should have their own title search performed on the subject property. Purchaser is responsible for the preparation and filing of their deed.

Robert E. Lee

Special Referee for Dillon County

June 22, 2021.

Dillon County, South Carolina

HARRELL, MARTIN &

PEACE, P.A.

s/ Taylor A. Peace

Taylor A. Peace #100206

135 Columbia Avenue

Post Office Box 1000

Chapin, South Carolina 29036

(803) 345-3353

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF