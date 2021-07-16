Notice of Sale

C/A No: 2020-CP-17-00491

BY VIRTUE OF A DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of PHH Mortgage Corporation vs. Tamera K. Hyatt aka Tamera Shelley Hyatt; William J. Hyatt aka William Joseph Hyatt and if William J. Hyatt aka William Joseph Hyatt be deceased then any children and heirs at law to the Estate of William J. Hyatt aka William Joseph Hyatt, distributees and devisees at law to the Estate of William J. Hyatt aka William Joseph Hyatt and if any of the same be dead any and all persons entitled to claim under or through them also all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, interest or lien upon the real estate described in the complaint herein; Any unknown adults, any unknown infants or persons under a disability being a class designated as John Doe, and any persons in the military service of the United States of America being a class designated as Richard Roe; Greg M. Holt; Jodie James; I the undersigned as Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on August 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM, at the County Court House, Dillon County, South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

Legal Description and Property Address:

ALL THAT CERTAIN piece, parcel or lot of land, situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, fronting 115 feet, more or less, on the east side of S. C. Highway 57 and being shown as Lot No. 3 on a plat surveyed for Oliver Christmas by Tommy H. Turner, Registered Surveyor, dated July 1979, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 15 at page 127. Said plat is incorporated in and made a part of this description.

ALSO, INCLUDING A 2008 ScotBilt Legend Manufactured Home (Serial No.: SBHGA1270702707AB).

THIS BEING the same property conveyed unto William J. Hyatt by virtue of a Deed from Lloyd Meekins dated February 26,1998 and recorded March 3, 1998 in Book 300 at Page 24 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina.

THEREAFTER, William J. Hyatt conveyed subject property unto William J. Hyatt and Tamera K. Hyatt by virtue of a Deed dated July 10, 2008 and recorded July 15, 2008 in Book 454 at Page 207 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina.

1706 Highway 57 South

Dillon, SC 29536

TMS# 081-00-00-106

TERMS OF SALE: For cash. Interest at the current rate of Four and 125/1000 (4.125%) to be paid on balance of bid from date of sale to date of compliance. The purchaser to pay for papers and stamps, and that the successful bidder or bidders, other than the Plaintiff therein, will, upon the acceptance of his or her bid, deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County a certified check or cash in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of bid on said premises at the sale as evidence of good faith in bidding, and subject to any resale of said premises under Order of this Court; and in the event the said purchaser or purchasers fail to comply with the terms of sale within Thirty (30) days, the Special Referee shall forthwith resell the said property, after the due notice and advertisement, and shall continue to sell the same each subsequent sales day until a purchaser, who shall comply with the terms of sale, shall be obtained, such sales to be made at the risk of the former purchaser. Since a personal or deficiency judgment is waived, the bidding will not remain open but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. If the Plaintiff or the Plaintiff’s representative does not appear at the above-described sale, then the sale of the property will be null, void, and of no force and effect. In such event, the sale will be rescheduled for the next available sales day. Plaintiff may waive any of its rights prior to sale. Sold subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record.

Harry R. Easterling, Jr.

Special Referee for Dillon County

Dillon, South Carolina

__________________, 2021

Hutchens Law Firm LLP

P.O. Box 8237

Columbia, SC 29202

803-726-2700