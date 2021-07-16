C/A NO.: 2018-CP-17-00185 Fifth Third Bank, National Association, Plaintiff, v. Thomas E. Platt; etc.

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

C/A NO.: 2018-CP-17-00185

Fifth Third Bank, National Association,

Plaintiff,

v.

Thomas E. Platt; Any heirs-at-law or devisees of Thomasina Platt, deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons or entities entitled to claim through them; all unknown persons or entities with any right, title, estate, interest in or lien upon the real estate described in the complaint herein; also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as Richard Roe; and any unknown minors, incompetent or imprisoned person, or persons under a disability being a class designated as John Doe; Carol D. Black; Any heirs-at-law or devisees of Hannah D. Platt, deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons or entities entitled to claim through them; all unknown persons or entities with any right, title, estate, interest in or lien upon the real estate described in the complaint herein; also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as Richard Roe; and any unknown minors, incompetent or imprisoned person, or persons under a disability being a class designated as John Doe; Tarcha Barron; Ramsey Platt; Any heirs-at-law or devisees of Terry Lee Platt, deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons or entities entitled to claim through them; all unknown persons or entities with any right, title, estate, interest in or lien upon the real estate described in the complaint herein; also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as Richard Roe; and any unknown minors, incompetent or imprisoned person, or persons under a disability being a class designated as John Doe; Wayne V. Platt, Defendant(s).

SUMMONS AND NOTICES

(Non-Jury)

FORECLOSURE

OF REAL ESTATE

MORTGAGE

TO THE DEFENDANT(S) ABOVE NAMED:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend by answering the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is hereby served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer on the subscribers at their offices at 3800 Fernandina Road, Suite 110, Columbia, SC 29210, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; except that the United States of America, if named, shall have sixty (60) days to answer after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to do so, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

TO MINOR(S) OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE, AND/OR TO MINOR(S) UNDER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND THE PERSON WITH WHOM THE MINOR(S) RESIDES, AND/OR TO PERSONS UNDER SOME LEGAL DISABILITY:

YOU ARE FURTHER SUMMONED AND NOTIFIED to apply for the appointment of a guardian ad litem within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, application for such appointment will be made by Attorney for Plaintiff.

YOU WILL ALSO TAKE NOTICE that Plaintiff will move for an Order of Reference or the Court may issue a general Order of Reference of this action to a Master-in-Equity/Special Referee, pursuant to Rule 53 of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure.

YOU WILL ALSO TAKE NOTICE that under the provisions of S.C. Code Ann. § 29-3-100, effective June 16, 1993, any collateral assignment of rents contained in the referenced Mortgage is perfected and Attorney for Plaintiff hereby gives notice that all rents shall be payable directly to it by delivery to its undersigned attorneys from the date of default. In the alternative, Plaintiff will move before a judge of this Circuit on the 10th day after service hereof, or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard, for an Order enforcing the assignment of rents, if any, and compelling payment of all rents covered by such assignment directly to the Plaintiff, which motion is to be based upon the original Note and Mortgage herein and the Complaint attached hereto.

LIS PENDENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an action has been or will be commenced in this Court upon complaint of the above-named Plaintiff against the above-named Defendant(s) for the foreclosure of a certain mortgage of real estate given by Thomasina Platt a/k/a Thomasina H. Platt and Terry Lee Platt to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage Corp. dated July 7, 2009 and recorded on July 9, 2009 in Book 680 at Page 94, in the Dillon County Registry (hereinafter, “Mortgage”). Thereafter, the Mortgage was transferred to the Plaintiff herein by assignment and/or corporate merger.

The premises covered and affected by the said Mortgage and by the foreclosure thereof were, at the time of the making thereof and at the time of the filing of this notice, more particularly described in the said Mortgage and are more commonly described as:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land with improvements thereon, situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State or South Carolina, containing 0.66 acres as shown and designated as Lot No 29 on a subdivision survey fur Richard C. Taylor and Kenneth M. Hyatt-Taylor Estates Subdivision Phase Two near Latta, prepared by William E. Hayes, PLS, dated April 2, 2001, said Survey is duly recorded in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 38 at page 11 and is incorporated into and made a part of this description by reference thereto. Said Lot No. 29 measures and is bounded as follow, to-wit: On the Northwest, measuring 117.06 feet, by a 50′ Road R/W; on the Northeast, measuring 221.45 feet, by a Road R/W; on the Southeast, measuring 142.38 feet; by Lot No 18 on said Survey; and on the Southwest, measuring 220.00 feet, by Lot No 28 on said Survey.

Also included herewith is that certain 2009 Clayton Manufactured Home bearing serial number OHC019266NCAB (see Retirement Affidavit in Book 471 at Page 212).

This being the same property conveyed to Thomasina H. Platt and Terry Lee Platt by deed of Kenneth M. Hyatt dated July 7, 2009 and recorded July 9, 2009 in Book 469 at Page 033 in the records for DILLON County.

TMS No. 119-00-00-229

Property Address: 533 Higdon Court, Latta, SC 29565

NOTICE OF FILING

COMPLAINT

TO THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED:

YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the original Complaint, Cover Sheet for Civil Actions and Certificate of Exemption from ADR in the above entitled action was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on April 12, 2018. A Notice of Foreclosure Intervention was also filed in the Clerk of Court’s Office.

ORDER APPOINTING GUARDIAN AD LITEM AND APPOINTMENT OF ATTORNEY

It appearing to the satisfaction of the Court, upon reading the filed Petition for Appointment of Kelley Woody, Esquire as Guardian ad Litem for unknown minors, and persons who may be under a disability, and it appearing that Kelley Woody, Esquire has consented to said appointment.

FURTHER upon reading the filed Petition for Appointment of Kelley Woody, Esquire as Attorney for any unknown Defendants who may be in the Military Service of the United States of America, and may be, as such, entitled to the benefits of the Servicemember’s Civil Relief Act, and any amendments thereto, and it appearing that Kelley Woody, Esquire has consented to act for and represent said Defendants, it is

ORDERED that Kelley Woody, P.O. Box 6432, Columbia, SC 29260 phone (803) 787-9678, be and hereby is appointed Guardian ad Litem on behalf of all unknown minors and all unknown persons who may be under a disability, all of whom may have or claim to have some interest or claim to the real property commonly known as 533 Higdon Court, Latta, SC 29565; that he is empowered and directed to appear on behalf of and represent said Defendants, unless said Defendants, or someone on their behalf, shall within thirty (30) days after service of a copy hereof as directed, procure the appointment of Guardian or Guardians ad Litem for said Defendants.

AND IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that Kelley Woody, P.O. Box 6432, Columbia, SC 29260 phone (803) 787-9678, be and hereby is appointed Attorney for any unknown Defendants who are, or may be, in the Military Service of the United States of America and as such are entitled to the benefits of the Servicemember’s Civil Relief Act aka Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Civil Relief Act of 1940, and any amendments thereto, to represent and protect the interest of said Defendants,

AND IT IS FURTHER ORDERED

That a copy of this Order shall be forth with served upon said Defendants by publication in Dillon Herald, a newspaper of general circulation published in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, once a week for three (3) consecutive weeks, together with the Summons and Notice of Filing of Complaint in the above entitled action.

Brock & Scott, PLLC

3800 Fernandina Road, Suite 110

Columbia, SC 29210

Phone 844-856-6646

Fax 803-454-3451

Attorneys for Plaintiff