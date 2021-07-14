Bridge Builders Launching Program

On Saturday, April 24, 2021, the founder and visionary of The Bridge Builders, President Terry Lighty, along with co-founders Andre Hamilton, Elder Kevin Lighty, Dr. Sidney Samuel, Edward McNeil, Lee McCallum, Shawn “Toad” Bethea, and Wayne McRae led a focus group meeting with some of Dillon County’s parents, educators, counselors, and youth group leaders. The Bridge Builders is a non-profit organization comprised of diversified, successful African- American men whose roots are planted in Dillon County. The mission of the organization is to empower African-American males of Dillon County to achieve their full potential and to eliminate the school-to-prison pipeline. The organization’s vision is to help African-American males discover their true, royal identity, and become successful men in their homes, communities, and society. The Bridge Builders will launch their program by hosting a community event at Newton Community Park on August 21, 2021.

If you are interested in learning more about The Bridge Builders, feel free to contact them at [email protected]