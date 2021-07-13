Rep. Jackie Hayes Served As Budget Conferee

By Betsy Finklea

Rep. Jackie Hayes is one of three members who has been representing the House on the budget conference committee.

Hayes is the first Dillon County representative in history to be included on this prestigious committee.

Other conferees from the House include Rep. Murrell Smith of Sumter and Rep. Bruce Bannister of Greenville. Conferees from the Senate include Sen. Hugh Leatherman of Florence, Sen. Harvey Peeler, and Sen. Nikki Setzler.

The committee has been tasked with ironing out the difference in the state’s 2021-2022 budget which amounts to $11 billion.