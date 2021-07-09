PHOTO GALLERY: 2021 Watson Reunion Held

By Betsy Finklea

“Antioch beckons us come once more. To visit here brings mem’ries of yore. Soft summer breezes and whispering pines, Refill our hearts, Rekindle our minds!” (Lyrics credit: Mary Ann Long Stalvey)

These were the words sung to the tune of “Faith Of Our Fathers” as the historic Antioch Church in Sellers beckoned to more than 100 Watson cousins who came from near and far for the annual Isham and Mary Hays Watson Descendants Association reunion on Sunday, June 27th. Last year’s reunion was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Samuel Watson “Sam” Floyd called the meeting to order. The invocation was given by Charles Logan Watson, and the hymn, “Faith Of Our Fathers,” was sung using the special Watson lyrics, written by Mary Ann Long Stalvey, a Watson cousin.

Kelly Aleese Floyd presented the minutes of the last meeting, and William Burke Watson, III, gave the treasurer’s report. The collection was taken by S.C. Senator Joseph Thomas McElveen, III, and Raymond Otis Colston, Jr.

Johnathan Ross Hamburger sang a beautiful version of “Amazing Grace.”

A lovely memorial service was conducted by Kathy Spotts and Hayley Drennon. The names of all who had passed away since the last reunion were read, and a rose was placed in a vase in their memory as each name was read.

The hymn, “Blest Be The Tie That Binds,” was sung by the cousins. The President’s report was given by Sam Floyd. Buddy George gave an update on the state of the church, grounds, and cemetery, the work that needed to be done, and the need for finances to get it done.

Recognition were given for various things including the Most Recently Married Couple—Kevin and Carolyn Reynolds, married January 6 (descendant of William); Youngest Attendee—Nash Hayes, age two years and five months (descendant of William); Oldest Person In Attendance—Frances Watson Miller (descendant of James), Traveled The Longest Distance—Frank and Carol Roam from Missouri; and The Most Children—Dennis and Becky Barry, eight children, (descendant of James).

Lea Foster Khalil, who was unable to be present, was recognized as the winner of the Furman Bee and Linnie Bond Watson Scholarship Essay Contest on “Why I Am Proud of My Watson Heritage.” She received a $200 scholarship.

Grateful appreciation was expressed to the children of Katherine Patricia Hamburger Smith for the podium flowers placed in her memory in the sanctuary; to Buddy and Karen George, Woodie and Jim Spears, and Mike Watson for preparing the church and the baptistry for the reunion; to Buddy and Karen George and Woodie and Jim Spears for the paper supplies and organization of the dinner on the grounds in memory of Turner and Frances Lollis Watson; and to Mike Watson for printing the programs.

The officers for the upcoming year were presented by Dr. Carl Sloan and a vote was taken. Ted McGill will serve as next year’s president.

The attendance by family branch was taken: Matthew Watson—7, James Watson—20, Samuel Watson—7, William Watson—65, Euphemia Watson Jones—3, and zero for Nancy Watson Allen, Isham Watson, Elizabeth Watson Reaves, Mary Watson LeGette, and Jane Watson Mace.

The benediction and grace was given by Timothy Matthew Ammons.

The meeting closed with the singing of “God Be With You ‘Til We Meet Again.” Immediately after the cousins gathered for a group photo and then several stayed and enjoyed lunch and fellowship on the grounds.

The next reunion is scheduled for 2022 on the fourth Sunday in June.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.















