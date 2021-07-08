Kitten Becomes ‘Little Treasure’ For Local Family

By Elizabeth Alderman

One spring day, my 96 -year-old mother “got down on her knees” in her heart (for actually getting down on her knees might result in a permanent posture and she always said it wasn’t the getting down, but the getting up that was the bugaboo) to pray a simple, but sincere, prayer; a prayer of provision.



We had lost our beloved rescue dog, Shatzie, the night the Christmas Star appeared in the jet, black sky. My husband, son, and I were outside with our son’s telescope mesmerized by the amazing celestial sight of Jupiter and Saturn almost kissing each other. This sight wouldn’t be seen again until 2080 and the two of us certainly wouldn’t be barreling down the road and the next thing we knew my son was plunging into the deep ditch filled with slimy water to drag Shatzie’s lifeless body out. We wept over this creature that we loved dearly and had loved us dearly. We had discovered her 5 years before on the side of the road. She was full of mange, pitiful and starved half to death. Now she was on the side of the road again, only this time there would be no help for her. We were all devastated, especially my son who had rescued her and named her Shatzie which meant “sweetheart, darling or little treasure” in German. My brother, too, had a special bond with her. He called her “his girl.” She lived up to her name and was our “Little Treasure” that seemed to always be proving to us how thankful she was for our rescuing her.

My mother knew we were all in such sadness so she prayed this particular morning for the Lord to bring us something else to rescue and love. We were out-of-town but my brother was going to our home each day to gather our mail and keep a check on the house. The morning that my mother was praying, out of a thick row of bushes peeped the tiniest creature. It was crying. My brother could scarcely believe what was hiding in the bush. It was a precious fur ball; a white and orange kitten with an angelic face. It came up to him in such desperation and he immediately found it some food and water. When we arrived home from our trip a week later, we met the tiny one and instantly fell in love. “I know the Lord heard my prayer that morning and brought the kitten to your bushes as if the Lord’s hand laid it down Himself”, my mother exclaimed. She was convinced an so were we that the Lord had provided us another “Little Treasure.” My brother named it Butterscotch, but we would soon attach another name to him. Joy was replacing the sadness.

It was an unseasonably cold and icky day on Wednesday, May 12th. One of those, “I don’t want to go out if I don’t have to” days. But a burned out element in my oven and a birthday cake ready to be baked became the impetus to pack everything up and head to our church to use their oven. I searched diligently under the car before backing out to make sure Butterscotch wasn’t hiding under it. I proceeded down the road when I heard a thump and in my rearview mirror was Butterscotch falling out from under the car and running down the highway. I screeched on my brakes and turned around to go find him. My heart was shattered. Had I killed him? Or maimed him? I couldn’t find him anywhere. The rain and wind were whipping my face mixing with my salty tears. I searched everywhere but to no avail. When my son heard, he too searched for 2 hours even going through a muddy ankle-high cornfield trying to spot our “Little Treasure.” Days went by, neighbors were called, and no sign of Butterscotch. We prayed for the Lord Jesus to allow us to find him or he to find us…again. We only had him a short time. Why must we be grieving again? But that is life I told myself.

About a week later, I was going to town on an average, mundane day. I pulled over at a warehouse close to our home where Butterscotch had fallen out of the car. It certainly wouldn’t hurt to ask them. This would be my last ditch effort. I went inside the office and 2 very kind ladies greeted me. I told them about the kitten and how desperately I had been looking for him. To my utter astonishment they said that a kitten had come to their door that cold, wet day and cried to be let in. They had been feeding it ever since and then a Good Samaritan worker had taken him home to care for him. With tears streaming down my face I met the worker and asked if I could have our Butterscotch back. He assured me Butterscotch was completely whole and frisky. He would be glad to bring him to work the next morning. The next morning came and with more tears I went and cradled our “Little Treasure” in my arms thanking those who had helped care for him. I couldn’t wait to call my family and let them know the good news. We tacked on the name “Miracle” to this little fellow because for all intents and purposes he should have been killed on that busy byway. Jesus’ hand was upon Butterscotch.

“What man of you, having a hundred sheep, if he lose one of them, doth not leave the ninety and nine in the wilderness and go after that which is lost until he find it? And when he hath found it, he layeth it on his shoulders rejoicing. And when he cometh home he calleth together his friends and neighbors, saying unto the, ‘Rejoice with me, for I have found my sheep which was lost.’ I say unto you that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth more than over the 99 righteous persons who need no repentance.” Luke 15:3-7 (KJV)

Are you lost? Are you out there in this cold world looking for and desperately needing rescuing? The Lord Jesus Christ who loves you so much is calling to you and seeking you to come to Him for rescuing. He gave His life for you over 2,000 years ago on the cross. He will never give up on rescuing you and carrying you home one day to heaven because you are His treasure. Romans 6:23, “For the wages of sin is death but the give of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ, our Lord.” Jesus is calling – open the door to your heart and let Him come to rescue you today. There will be great rejoicing in heaven and on earth.