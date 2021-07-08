Lake View – Beatrice Hayes Sellers, 86, passed away at the Thorne Retirement Home in Lake View on June 29, 2021. Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM, Thursday, July 1, 2021 in the Kannaday Funeral Home Chapel in Dillon, SC with interment in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends before the service from 2:00 to 3:00 before the service.

Beatrice worked most of her working career as a Mill Technician at Dixiana Mills and later in her retirement years at South of The Border in the T-shirt shop. She was truly a cat person, rescuing and adopting many cats and kittens. She maintained her membership at Sardis Baptist Church until she was not able to attend.

Mrs. Sellers is survived by her daughters, Patricia W. Johnson of Dillon, SC and Linda Causey of Latta, SC: brothers, Gerald Hayes (Barbara) and Ronnie Hayes, both of Dillon, SC; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Sarah Coward; brothers, J. C. Hayes, Earl Hayes, and Grady Hayes.

