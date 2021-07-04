Food Drive For Help For Veterans Ends July 6th

The Dillon Herald will be holding food drive for Help For Veterans, Inc. from now through Tuesday, July 6th.

Canned foods and other non-perishable food items will be accepted. Items donated should have a current date. Please do not bring expired items.

Items may be brought to The Dillon Herald office at 505 Highway 301 North, Dillon (beside Bojangle’s) from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. Shuler’s Bar-B-Que also has a collection box at their General Store.

If you would like a collection box for your church, business, or other location, please call Johnnie Daniels at 843-774-3311.

Monetary donations will also be accepted. Those who wish to mail a donation may send it to Help For Veterans, P.O Box 1712, Dillon, SC 29536.

Items will be distributed to needy veterans in Dillon County by Help For Veterans, Inc.

Food is one of the may issues addressed by Help For Veterans.

If you would like more information about Help For Veterans, visit www.helpforveteransdillon.com.