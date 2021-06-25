Dillon District Four To Provide Summer Meals At No Charge

Dillon School District Four is pleased to announce that Lake View High, Lake View Elementary, Dillon High, East Elementary, South Elementary, Gordon Elementary and Stewart Heights Elementary will be participating in the Seamless Summer Option.

Seamless Summer Option provides breakfast and lunch at no charge for school age children (18 and under). This program will begin on June 21, 2021 and end on July 30, 2021. Each location will serve breakfast and lunch 10:30am-12:00pm Monday thru Friday. All sites will be closed Monday July 5th for the Fourth of July holiday. Everyone will receive a bagged breakfast and a hot lunch to go.

If you have any questions, please contact Missy Moody, Food Service Coordinator, at 843-774-1200.

