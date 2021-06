Dillon County Council To Hold Meetings On Tuesday And Wednesday

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL

CALLED MEETING

109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE

DILLON SC 29536

June 29, 2021

5:00 PM

______________________________________________________

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Invocation

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Minutes – April 28, May 12 & May 26

5. Kevin Drawhorn – Freedom of Information

6. Shirley Manning – Broadband

7. Lucille Owens – Broadband

8. Toni Graves – Budget

9. ORDINANCE READING

A. SECOND READING – ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE AGREEMENT FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A JOINT INDUSTRIAL AND BUSINESS PARK DATED MAY 27, 2009 BY AND BETWEEN MARION AND DILLON COUNTIES SO AS TO ENLARGE THE PARK (PROJECT PIZZA).

B. SECOND READING – AN ORDINANCE TO CHANGE ZONING MAP CLASSIFICATION FROM Residential 3 (RS3) TO Rural (RU) TAX MAP NO: 070-03-00-039 (28.73 ACRES), PROPERTY OWNER (Tom Lattymer, Amy O’Dell and Cindy Weathers), PROPOSED LOCATION: DILLON, SC 29536

10. Old Business

A. Landfill Contracts – Richard Gaddy

1. Proposal for Aerial Topographic Survey and Class 2 Landfill Remaining Lifetime Determination

Dillon County Solid Waste Complex

901 Landfill Road, Dillon, SC

2. Proposal for New Transfer Station Design and Solid Waste Permit Application

Dillon County Solid Waste Complex

901 Landfill Road, Dillon, SC

B. Airport Proposal – Winna Miller

11. Finance Report

12. Recreation Request

A. Disco Manning Softball Team – $450 (McLeod)

B. Oak Grove Community Watch – $366 (Finklea)

C. Fire Station #9 – $366 (Finklea)

D. Fire Station #2 – $366 (Finklea)

13. Executive Session

A. Contractual Matter – Dillon Predators AAU Football Team

14. Appointments

A. Trinity Behavioral Care – Jimmy Sweat

B. Public Private Partnership – J.D. McLeod

15. Adjourn

*****

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL

CALLED MEETING

109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE

DILLON SC 29536

June 30, 2021

5:00 PM

_______________________________________________________________

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Invocation

3. Approval of Agenda

4. PUBLIC HEARING – AN ORDINANCE TO PROVIDE BUDGET APPROPRIATIONS FOR COUNTY PURPOSES IN THE COUNTY OF DILLON FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021 AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2022 AND ADOPT AND IMPLEMENT RATES AND FEES, AND FOR OTHER TAX PURPOSES AND COUNTY APPROPRIATION PURPOSES AND TO ESTABLISH THE TAX MILLAGE TO PROVIDE FOR THE BUDGET

5. ORDINANCE READING

A. THIRD READING – AN ORDINANCE TO PROVIDE BUDGET APPROPRIATIONS FOR COUNTY PURPOSES IN THE COUNTY OF DILLON FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021 AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2022 AND ADOPT AND IMPLEMENT RATES AND FEES, AND FOR OTHER TAX PURPOSES AND COUNTY APPROPRIATION PURPOSES AND TO ESTABLISH THE TAX MILLAGE TO PROVIDE FOR THE BUDGET.

6. Adjourn