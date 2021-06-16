NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE OF SALE CIVIL ACTION NO. 2020-CP-17-00350 BY VIRTUE of the decree heretofore granted in the case of: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC vs. Donald Thurlow Jackson a/k/a Donald Thuralow Jackson; Mary Faye Powell; Mary Faye Powell as Personal Representative of the Estate of John Paul Jackson, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, South Carolina, will sell on July 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM, or on another date, thereafter as approved by the Court, at the Courthouse, City of Dillon, State of South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE, PARCEL OR LOT OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF DILLON, COUNTY OF DILLON, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, FRONTING 30 FEET ON EARL STREET AND BOUNDED ON THE SOUTH BY EARL STREET; ON THE EAST BY PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OF STUBBS; ON THE WEST BY LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF CSX RAILROAD AND ON THE NORTH NOW OR FORMERLY BY PROPERTY OF WEBSTER.

THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JOHN PAUL JACKSON AND DONALD THURLOW JACKSON BY DEED OF GLINSTON ALLEN WATTS, JR., DATED AUGUST 11, 2015 AND RECORDED AUGUST 18, 2015 IN BOOK 570, PAGE 116 IN THE RECORDS FOR DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA.

CURRENT ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 406 West Earl Street, Dillon, SC 29536

TMS: 059-10-06-006

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to the purchase price in case of compliance, but in the case of non-compliance to be forfeited and first applied to the costs incurred by the Plaintiff related to the sale and the balance then applied to the Plaintiff’s debt in a manner suitable to the Plaintiff. Should the last and highest bidder fail to comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day. No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding shall not remain open after the date of sale and shall be final on that date, and compliance with the bid may be made immediately. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on the Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the balance of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 4.5% per annum. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions, easements and restrictions of record and any other senior encumbrances.

In the event an agent of Plaintiff does not appear at the time of sale, the within property shall be withdrawn from sale and sold at the next available sales date upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or such terms as may be set

forth in a supplemental order.

The Honorable Robert E. Lee

Special Referee for Dillon County

Brock & Scott, PLLC

3800 Fernandina Road, Suite 110

Columbia, SC 29210

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Phone 803-454-3540

Fax 803-454-3541