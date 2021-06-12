Town Of Lake View Gifted Painting

The Town of Lake View was gifted the painting “Springtime at Page’s Mill” by Mr. Joe Flowers, Jr. at the May 20, 2021 Lake View Town Council meeting.



Mr. Flowers donated the painting in honor of his mother, Elizabeth Harrelson Flowers and his father, Joe Grady Flowers.

The painting was done in oils by Mrs. Nadine Gaddy in 1968. Mrs. Gaddy used a photograph of a bass caught at Page’s Mill Pond as her inspiration for the painting.



Mayor Dennis Townsend accepted the gift with sincere appreciation and shared some of his childhood memories of Mr. Flowers, Sr. as he was well known to Lake View having been the Lake View postmaster for many years. Mr. Joe Grady Flowers, Sr. was active in community service including serving as mayor from 1953 until 1955 and was a Mason, a member of the Lions Club and an enthusiastic supporter Lake View sports. Mr. Flowers, Sr. passed in 2003.

Mrs. Elizabeth Harrelson Flowers was an active community volunteer and devoted member of the Lake View United Methodist Church.

She sang in the choir for 70 years and served as the President of the Methodist Women’s Club. She enjoyed serving numerous civic groups to include the Lake View Chapter #237 of The Eastern Star, the Lake View Women’s Club, Dillon McLeod Hospital Auxiliary, the Senior Citizens Club and the Lake View Birthday Club. Ms. Lib was devoted to her family and community. She passed in 2020.

The Town of Lake View is thrilled to have such a remarkable painting that shows the beauty of Lake View not just in the image but in the legacy of those who cherished it. The Town of Lake View commends Mr. Joe Flowers, Jr. for offering the community this thoughtful gift.