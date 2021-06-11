The Schafer Foundation Has Poured Millions Into The Community

By Betsy Finklea

For more than 50 years, The Schafer Foundation has poured millions of dollars into the community and to charitable causes throughout the state.

The foundation was incorporated by Alan Schafer, the founder of South of the Border, on April 28, 1961, and has touched the lives of virtually everyone in the community or someone they know in a positive way.

The foundation started around the time that the community had a need for a hospital. Since then, the foundation has given money to schools, fire department, parks, ramps for the handicapped, veterans, the arts, food banks, children’s charities and many, many more worthwhile organizations.

The Dillon District Four Schools have been a beneficiary of help from The Schafer Foundation. Superintendent Ray Rogers said, “There’s nothing they have not done to help the schools.” He said the foundation will partner with any legitimate cause if they have a real need. He said the foundation has partnered with District Four by providing funds for the libraries, athletics, playground equipment, and more. They have opened up South of the Border and its facilities for student tours, and they opened up their facility this year so the high school would have a spacious place for their Junior/Senior Prom.

Rogers said over the years that Alan Schafer, Richard Schafer, and now Ryan Schafer have been very accommodating not only financially but also with their facilities. He said that they have “been tremendous” and have been a big part of the community and in making sure that the community is successful.

Johnnie Luehrs of the United Way of Dillon County echoed those comments. “The United Way of Dillon County is so fortunate to receive donations from The Schafer Foundation. Their donations have helped support many local non-profit organizations in Dillon county including the Boy and Girl Scouts, Council on Aging, the Dillon County Free Medical Clinic, Hospice, Pee Dee Coalition, Adult Education, and Legal Services just to name a few,” Luehrs said. “The Schafer Foundation has also assisted with special requests. Without their donations and continued support many non-profits in our community would suffer. The Dillon County United Way is very appreciative of their generous gifts.”

Dillon County has been the recipient of funds in many areas from The Schafer Foundation. Dillon County Administrator Clay Young said, “The Schafer Foundation has been a great benefit to the county and to the citizens of Dillon County. We appreciate what they do for us because they don’t have to don’t have to do it,” Young said. Young said The Schafer Foundation has helped with funds for fire departments, EMS, the Sheriff’s Office, and local parks including the Gordon Park. They have given funds to upgrade the playground beside the Oak Grove Fire Department, which should be completed in a few weeks. Dillon County Council Chairman T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr. said he is extremely grateful that The Schafer Foundation selected this park. “The playground will be a big benefit to the people of the Oak Grove community and to tourists who stop and use the picnic shelter as they travel to the beach and other locations,” Finklea said. “This upgrade would not be possible without The Schafer Foundation funds, and we are truly grateful for their support.”

Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said that when he came into office earlier this year, and they knew the problems they were facing that The Schafer Foundation generously donated funds to help address the narcotics and violent crime problem in the county and to help with the purchase of much-needed equipment. “This has been a tremendous help,” said Sheriff Pernell.

The plight of homeless animals was always a special concern of Alan Schafer and this has carried on through The Schafer Foundation with donations to the Humane Society of Dillon County.

“The Schafer Foundation has generously supported the projects of the Humane Society of Dillon County for eight years,” said Mary McDaniel and Terry McColl. “Their generosity has helped us fund our spay/neuter program for pets of low-income owners, thereby reducing the number of unwanted animals in the county.”

“Their donations have also made it possible for the Humane Society to alleviate the suffering of homeless or needy animals who need medical attention,” the ladies said. “The Humane Society of Dillon County is extremely grateful for the Schafer Foundation’s support in our efforts to improve the lives of all the animals of Dillon County.”

The Schafer Foundation has also been a supporter of the Dillon County Theatre. “The Dillon County Theatre is grateful to the Schafer Foundation for their continued support since 1990,” said Pat Laird. “With the Foundation’s contributions, the Dillon County Theatre Association is able to provide live arts programs as well as community enrichment like the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street.”

There are many more organizations thankful and grateful for the support of The Schafer Foundation, who echoed similar sentiments.

Johnnie Daniels, president of Help For Veterans, Inc., who has received funds in the past, and General Manager of The Dillon Herald, summed it up saying, “The Schafer Foundation has generously supported many worthwhile activities in the community from the building of St. Eugene Hospital to the multitude of organizations that it continues to support today.”

“Not only have they supported the community with their funds, but they have actively worked hands-on with many projects. Alan Schafer personally led the charge to raise funds for St. Eugene; Richard Schafer worked in disaster services opening shelters, feeding the masses, and doing whatever needed to be done, and Ryan Schafer is an active advisor personally following up on project to make sure that they are done and done correctly,” said Daniels.

“They haven’t supported these organizations for recognition or glory. They do it because they care about the community, they live in the community, and they want to make the community the best it can be. It’s that simple. We owe them a debt of gratitude for all they have done to make Dillon County a better place.”